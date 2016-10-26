Stuttgart Health Clinic

Update Oct. 26: The Flu vaccine for ages 6-35 months is available. Families with children in this age range can now have their children vaccinated. The Patch Health Clinic is open on Friday’s from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all community members to get their flu shots.

Flu season is fast approaching, and it’s time to protect yourself, your family and your friends by getting your annual flu vaccine. One important change to note for this Flu season year is the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation not to give the nasal spray flu vaccine (FLU Mist) due to vaccine effectiveness. Studies indicating poor or relatively lower effectiveness. Only injectable FLU vaccine will be available this year.

Flu, also known as the influenza virus is a contagious viral respiratory disease which tends to increase and spread between early fall and late spring months.

Many people die every year from the Flu virus. The Flu virus is unpredictable and can result in hospitalization or even death.

How is the flu spread? Flu is spread person to person through respiratory droplets when a person coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can also get the Flu by direct contact if you touch surfaces and objects or someone infected with flu virus germs. You can be contagious even before the symptoms appear and you can continue to be contagious about a week after you have symptoms.

What are the symptoms of the Flu? Symptoms can range from mild to severe. Someone infected with Flu may sneeze and cough often; have a fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, stuffy nose, experience fatigue, possible diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

What can you do to avoid, protect yourself the Flu virus? The best protection is to get your Flu shot and wash your hands often with soap and warm water. You should avoid close contact with sick people, stay home if you’re sick, and cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Who should get the Flu shot? Everyone who is age appropriate (6 months and up) and who does not possess an allergy or medical condition which prevents them from getting the Flu vaccine should get a Flu shot. CDC recommends the Flu shot each year for highly susceptible individuals such as: Seniors over the age of 65, pregnant women, young children, healthcare workers, policemen, persons who work at prisons, persons with asthma, diabetes, or other chronic medical conditions.

How and Where to get the Flu Shot in Stuttgart

The Stuttgart Health Clinic is hosting school and community vaccination dates October through December at the Stuttgart Health Clinic located on Patch Barracks, open to all eligible Stuttgart military community members. People can also make an appointment outside of the scheduled hours by contacting DSN: 590-2900/civ. 06371-9464-2900.

School-age open dates are on the following Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 and 19.

Community dates are on the following Friday’s from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Oct. 28, Nov 4 and 18, Dec. 2.

Staying healthy and avoiding the flu is our goal this flu season.

To learn more about the flu, visit these sites: