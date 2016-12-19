Public Affairs Office

BOEBLINGEN – Although Stuttgart has seen only a dusting of snow this season, temperatures have been below freezing and the road conditions have been icy, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

In general, Germans typically follow the “von O bis O” rule, meaning they put their “matsch und schnee” (mud and snow) or “snowflake” tires on in October and keep them on until Ostern (Easter). In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, get those cold weather tires on your vehicle.

To avoid fines and accidents, make sure your tires are in good condition. Americans are used to using the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head on a penny to check for tire tread depth. In Germany, use the golden edge of a two Euro coin to check for at least 1.6 millimeters of tread. Check to make sure the tire pressure is correct. If you’re going into an area with heavy snow, chains may be required. Only use chains when directed by the Polizei or road signs, and keep the maximum speed 50 kilometers per hour. Tires with spikes or studs are verboten!

Cold weather affects tire pressure and performance; if you’re uncertain, check your owner’s manual, talk a mechanic where you bought your car, the Automotive Skills Center or the Exchange’s Care Care Center.

Regardless of what you drive, keep the holidays happy by making your ride a safe one.

As winter continues, the Stuttgart Citizen will have more articles that cover current German federal laws and the latest guidance from the garrison and the Department of Defense on winter driving in Europe.

(Editor’s note: John Reese, USAG Stuttgart, and Priscilla Rey, USAG Grafenwoehr, contributed to this article.)

Safety first

Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together. The USAG Stuttgart Installation Safety Office offers the following simple tips to ensure a happy and safe holiday season: