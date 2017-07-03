Be safe, remain vigilant during the 4th of July holiday

US Army Europe and USAG Wiesbaden



Recent attacks in Belgium, France and the United Kingdom highlight the continuing threat of terrorism and demonstrate that attacks can occur virtually anywhere without warning. European security services are working hard to prevent terrorism, but all of us can take actions to help minimize our exposure and reduce risk to ourselves and our family members.

Maintaining a high level of vigilance, being observant, and knowing how to report suspicious activity are the building blocks of good antiterrorism awareness. Additionally, there are simple measures that are effective

against current terror tactics such as minimizing time spent in insecure areas of airports and avoiding outdoor areas that allow easy vehicle access.

Finally, have a good family emergency and communications plan to ensure everyone knows what to do, where to go, and how to contact others in an emergency.

USAREUR has prepared a brochure with helpful home and travel planning tips for individuals and families

Other useful resources for information include the U.S. Army Europe Travel Safe

website and Vigilance microsite, and the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook and Twitter.

U.S. European Command requires all DoD personnel to register with the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This free service sends important updates and helps the U.S. Embassy contact you during an emergency.

The State Department issued a travel alert May 1, 2017 warning of the continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, with terrorists employing a variety of weapons and tactics that are difficult to detect.

Visit the State Department travel site for more information on travel alerts and warnings in Europe.