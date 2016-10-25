By Sue Brennan

U.S. Postal Service

To ensure timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25 to personnel worldwide, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed below.

Military Mail Addressed

To and From Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS)1 First-Class Mail

Letters

and

Cards Priority Mail Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL)2 Space Available

Mail (SAM)3 USPS Retail Ground APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Dec 02 Nov 25 Nov 07 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093 N/A Dec 02 Dec 02 Dec 02 Nov 25 Nov 07 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-098 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Dec 02 Nov 25 Nov 07 APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Dec 02 Nov 25 Nov 07 APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Dec 02 Nov 25 Nov 07

The Postal Service offers a discounted price of $16.75 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $2 per box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) destinations worldwide.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at local Post Offices and online at shop.usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship at usps.com/ship.

1. PMEMS is available to selected military/diplomatic Post Offices. Check with your local Post Office to determine if this service is available to an APO/FPO/DPO address.

2. PAL is a service that provides air transportation for parcels on a space-available basis. PAL is available for Standard Post items not exceeding 30 pounds in weight or 60 inches in length and girth combined. The applicable PAL fee must be paid in addition to the regular surface price for each addressed piece sent by PAL service.

3. SAM parcels are paid at Standard Post prices with maximum weight and size limits of 15 pounds and 60 inches in length and girth combined. SAM parcels are first transported domestically by surface and then to overseas destinations by air on a space-available basis.

Use the Military Care Kit to Send Presents and Care Packages

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains:

Two Priority Mail APO/FPO/DPO Flat Rate Boxes Two Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Boxes Priority Mail tape Priority Mail address labels Appropriate customs forms

To order the kit, call 800-610-8734. Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found at usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm. To order Flat-Rate Boxes featuring the “America Supports You” logo, go to usps.com/freeboxes.

Addressing the Package

Write the service member’s full name Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned). For example:

Army/Air Post Office (APO)

PFC JOHN DOE

PSC 3 BOX 4120

APO AE 09021

Fleet Post Office (FPO)

SEAMAN JOSEPH SMITH

UNIT 100100 BOX 4120

FPO AP 96691

Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

JOHN ADAMS

UNIT 8400 BOX 0000

DPO AE 09498-0048

Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address Include a return address Inside the box, include the service member’s name and address as well as the sender’s name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit

U.S. Domestic mailing deadlines are as follows:

USPS Retail Ground First-Class Mail Priority Mail Priority Mail Express Dec 15 Dec 20 Dec 21 Dec 23

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.