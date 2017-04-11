Library Week: Community bookshelf quilt unveiled on Patch

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Patch Library hosted a Patron Appreciation Reception, April 10, at the library on Patch Barracks, to celebrate National Library Week which is observed, April 9-15 this year. Attendees enjoyed a pizza party, cake and raffle prizes. The Black Forest Quilt Guild contributed fabric and volunteer members helped patrons make bookmarks from the swatches of their choice. View the photo album here.

“We planned something for everyday this week” said Lauren Hall, librarian, Patch Library.

See Patch Library’s schedule of events here.

The Black Forest Quilt Guild also unveiled a community bookshelf quilt which they donated to be on permanent display at the garrison library. The quilt depicts a bookshelf full of books and fairy-tale characters from the favorite titles of Stuttgart military community members. Earlier this year, library patrons were asked to submit names of their favorite books to the Patch Library. From there, a quilt was designed using the titles and split-up to be worked on by 35 members of the Guild, both from the USAG Stuttgart military and local German communities. Working together as a team, the members were able to complete the quilt in about two months, which Danielle Greene, president of the Black Forest Quilt Guild, described as being pretty quick to complete a quilt from start to finish.

“We handed packets out to the ladies, and they sewed squares together that represented the favorite titles of books that the children had selected. We got together and sewed all the blocks together, one of our members quilted it, and we attached favorite characters hanging on the shelf like they are coming to life!” said Greene.

Stop by the Patch Library located in Building 2343, Patch Barracks to check out the community bookshelf quilt, currently on display in the main entrance area.

“This quilt is a symbol of our support for the library, and we also want to reach out to the community so they know we are there,” Greene continued.

This is one of many joint projects created by the Guild’s German and American members. The group frequently works with charity organizations and provides baby and support blankets as well.

Greene advised there are currently about 100 members, but with PCS season upon us, they are always looking to welcome new, and beginner, sewers and quilters. Stuttgart community members can attend one of the groups monthly meetings, held the fourth Friday of each month at the Panzer Community Club, just outside of Panzer Kaserne, to meet other members and get more information. Also, once a month on weekends, the Guild hosts mini- retreats, or open sewing sessions, to allow people to drop-in and get hands-on help with something they are working on or want to learn. Members also use the time to share techniques and tips.

For youth, Greene offers a free sewing class at the Hub Youth Center on Patch Barracks, Monday’s from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All community members in Stuttgart who are eligible to use the Hub, in middle school and high school age groups can attend the class on a walk-in basis.

“Projects are cut and ready to go, we provide the sewing machines and all the materials,” said Greene.

For more information about the Black Forest Guild, visit their Facebook page here.