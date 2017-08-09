Kelley Barracks Commissary awarded Best Small Commissary Overseas

The Kelley Barracks Commissary was awarded the L. Mendel Rivers Award as the Defense Commissary Agency’s 2016 Best Small Commissary Overseas, during a ceremony held at the store, Aug. 9 on Kelley Barracks.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart command team was in attendance to present the award to the store.

The awards are given annually to stores both in the U.S. and overseas that surpass the criteria set forth by DeCA for customer service, accountability, safety, operations and sales.

The awards are named in honor of American statesmen who championed quality-of-life issues for the military community.

In a DeCa press release announcing the winners DeCA Director and CEO Michael Dowling stated his congratulations. “They serve to remind all of us in DeCA that it’s not only our goal, but our privilege to provide a premiere commissary benefit to our patrons around the world, and excellence is attainable through our passion and teamwork,” Dowling said.