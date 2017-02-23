Joint sponsorship ‘rodeo’ improves readiness for incoming service members, civilians

By Col. Glenn K. Dickenson

Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

Sponsors are vital to unit readiness. Proper sponsorship allows the new member of your team to integrate faster and be focused on your mission. Sponsorship Rodeos provide leaders and sponsors with the community tools and tips to be excellent sponsors.

An excellent sponsor plays a key role in making a positive first impression and helping the new person and family integrate into the unit, workplace and community. I am confident that once new service members or civilians arrive at your organization, a sponsor will take great care of them and their families.

The key to sponsorship is reaching out early and often to those incoming personnel. We all can remember when we were notified of a moving to a new location. Many questions immediately came to mind and the stress level started to rise. A sponsor is the one who answers these questions and makes the entire family feel comfortable about moving to a new location.

The garrison conducted a joint sponsorship “rodeo” in the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, Feb. 22, where participants visited various community agencies, unit activities, and received leader training on how those agencies support incoming personnel.

Participants at the rodeo were invited to visit each station and engage with the subject matter experts. Stations included pre-arrival resources, housing, transportation, medical, passport office, spouse sponsorship and many more. This event also gave training credit for personnel who attended all stations.

With a successful sponsorship program, your new employee will quickly increase your organizations readiness and they will soon be saying: “I’m glad I live here.”

For more information about the USAG Stuttgart sponsorship program, contact Central Processing at DSN 431-2745/civ. 011-49-7031-15-2745.

View photos from the Sponsorship Rode here.