Most German motorists know about this old rule of thumb for putting snow tires on the car: “von O bis O.” The term “from O to O” is short for “from October to Easter” (von Oktober bis Ostern). It is recommended to make the change from regular tires to snow tires in October, and leave them on until Easter.

Click the link to download: Winter Tire Safety Information

Winter Driving Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do I have to have winter tires or all-season tires during winter weather?

A: Either type is acceptable for winter use, so long as they have the “M + S” marking or this symbol: on the sidewall.

Q: Should I under-inflate my tires in winter so I get better traction?

A: No, tires should be kept at recommended levels at all times. Under inflated tires can cause slower steering reaction and increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle.

Q: How worn can my tires be before they are unsafe?

A: All tires should have at least 1.6 millimeters of tread depth, but for maximum safety, tires with less than 4 millimeters should be replaced.

Q: If road conditions are black I can stay home, right?

A: Not necessarily. Tenant commanders in the USAG Stuttgart footprint make their own operational decisions in inclement weather. Check with your chain of command or leadership to find out your organization’s standard procedures.

Q: Where I can find more information about winter driving safety?

A: The U.S. Army Safety Center has a number of resources on their website at https://safety.army.mil.