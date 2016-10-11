U.S. Consulate General Frankfurt

Editor’s note: Revised by USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

The 70th anniversary of the “Speech of Hope,” given by then U.S. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes on Sept. 6, 1946, was celebrated in Stuttgart, Oct. 7, hosted by the Deutsch-Amerikanisches Zentrum / James-F.-Byrnes-Institut (DAZ) and the Baden-Württemberg Staatskanzlei, or State Chancellery. Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, commander U.S. European Command, was an honored guest and speaker at the event along with Ambassador John B. Emerson, U.S. Embassy Berlin, Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, former German Ambassador to the United States, and Dr. Rudolf Böhmler, chairman of the board of the DAZ. All speakers gave an overview on German-American relations following World War II. They emphasized the importance of passing the lessons learned and the respective values when it comes to transatlantic relationships on to the next generation. “Germany is today an indispensable partner in promoting global security and prosperity, and in protecting democracy and the freedom, dignity, and human rights of all peoples,” said Emerson during the program’s opening remarks. “Our true partnership is not an inherited trait; its value needs to be transmitted from one generation to the next…if we are to keep strong a strong bridge created by those bonds, we need to reach out to those generations,” he added.

School groups from all over Baden-Württemberg participated in the event with jazz entertainment and contribution to the dialogue of the evening as they recited their views of the future of the transatlantic partnership.