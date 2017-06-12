Got ideas for innovation or improvements?

U.S. Army Release

Have you ever had an idea that you kept to yourself because you thought no one would listen? Well, now someone is listening. If you’ve seen an issue and have a solution, or just have a great idea that could improve the Army, go to the Army Ideas for Innovation website on MilSuite at www.milsuite.mil/ai2 and share it.

The AI2 team will push your ideas (relevant/informative) to the people who can turn them into reality. As of today, there are more than 120 ideas are under review. Also, every idea is open for public comment so you can read the ideas of others and leave your own feedback. This may spark discussion and change in your units that could save time, money or even lives.

But we can’t change what we don’t know. It’s up to you to share your ideas, regardless of how simple or complex it might be. Army Strong!

USAG Stuttgart Army Family Action Plan idea submissions:

Have an idea about quality of life programs and your family environment on the installations in Stuttgart or in the military in general?

Community members in any branch of service in the Stuttgart military community, including civilians, are invited to share quality of life improvement ideas. Submit issues and suggestions online at Army OneSource or fill out an AFAP form at Army Community Service office located in Building 2915, 2nd Floor on Panzer Kaserne. The next AFAP forum, scheduled Nov. 8. To join the AFAP committee, contact ACS at DSN: 431-3362 or civ. 07031-15-3362 for more information.

USAG Stuttgart Workforce idea submissions:

Garrison workforce are encouraged to submit process improvements through the Knowledge Management Working Group via the garrison SharePoint (CAC access only), here.