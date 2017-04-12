Garrison spring cleanup underway

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s annual spring cleanup is April 10-28 to improve the appearance of community facilities, beautify areas of responsibility and clean up from the winter.

Units, organizations and those in Family Housing are asked to support the effort by cleaning up in the immediate vicinity of their offices, buildings, work, and on-post living areas.

Clean-up efforts on Kelley and Robinson Barracks began April 10. The focus shifts to Panzer Kaserne April 21, and ends on Patch Barracks, April 24-28.

Units and organizations have been assigned specific areas of responsibilities. The focus will be on entire buildings (basements, washrooms, storage rooms, etc.) the common areas and a 50-foot perimeter around the buildings.

Units and organizational facilities are expected to conduct cleanup activities during the morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and then release service members during the afternoon at 1 p.m. to support cleaning up of their housing areas.

Maximum participation of Family Housing occupants and service member quarters is necessary to successfully execute this program.

Those who reside in these quarters can expect detailed information from their Building Coordinators. The end state is a complete cleaning of housing buildings, common areas and grounds.

The USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Public Works provides self-help tools and plastic bags, and schedule pickups of hazardous wastes and garbage.

Installation Coordinators will schedule the pick of leaves, branches, sticks, and other bulk trash items.

To contact the Installation Coordinators for waste removal and supplies, call:

Patch Barracks: DSN 430-5450.

Kelley Barracks & SAAF: DSN 421-6288 and DSN 430-5450.

Panzer Kaserne: DSN 431-2806.

Robinson Barracks: DSN 430-3323.

Housing Office: DSN 431-2346.

DPW Environmental contacts: DSN 421-6131 and DSN 421-6135.

Spring Cleaning Resources: