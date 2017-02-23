Garrison security specialist makes Army AT honor roll

Antiterrorism Office

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

For his attention to detail in processing more than 160 special event and threat assessments, Michael Pons Santiago, antiterrorism and physical security specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, received the Headquarters, Department of the Army Antiterrorism Honor Roll Award.

Pons Santiago’s work was recognized as a best practice for his continuous efforts conducting the in-process training for all newcomers and spouses.

The award was submitted by Robert J. Daul, garrison antiterrorism officer. It ascended through various levels of approval to include the deputy command general, U.S. Army Europe, Army National Guard. Evaluation and selection of Antiterrorism Honor Roll nominations is decided by a review board and approval of the recipients resided with HQDA, Office of the Provost Marshal General, Antiterrorism Branch.

“Having a dedicated employee making the extra effort to provide safety and security for the community, for a single individual or an entire organization, is what makes our program work,” Daul said. “Mr. Pons is an exemplary display of that dedication and commitment.”

The award was presented to Pons Santiago by Maj. Gen. Mark S. Inch, Provost Marshal General of the Army, at the 2017 Army Worldwide Antiterrorism Conference in Orlando, Fla, Jan. 31, before an audience of about 400 personnel from all major Army commands.