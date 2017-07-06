News

European All-Services Golf Championship scores

July 6, 2017

Golfers take swings at the Stuttgart Golf Course during the European All-Services Golf Championship June 23-25, 2017 in Kornwestheim, Germany. Photo by Family & FMWR.

By Marco Spellacy
Stuttgart Golf Course

The All-Services Golf Championship took place June 23-25 at the Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, Germany, 7,075 yards. Service members and civilians competed to be the best golfer in the European U.S. military community. In addition to the title, the champion of the tournament received $500 and all other flight winners took home $400.

Champion:  Jordan Holifield – 76-66-76 gross score (no handicap applied)

Holifield, an 18-year-old college freshman-to-be, shot a course record of 6-under par 66 on the first day’s second round, where contestants played 36-holes on a hot and blustery day.  Holifield beat Joe Ferrall of Ramstein Air Force Base handily who finished second low gross. His 66 consisted of six birdies, and an eagle to break the record by four shots.

Flight winners:

Championship Flight

Low Gross        Holifield, Jordan          76-66-76   (72-62-72 NET)

Low Net           Ferrall, Joe                  66-77-75          218

2nd Net             Robertson, Mark         78-70-77          225

3rd Net             Koeppel, Zach             72-76-78          226

4th Net             Dabney, Curtis            74-79-77          230

5th Net             McInis, Wayne                        74-81-79          234

6th Net             Brown, Cliff                 75-80-81          236

Palmer Flight

1st Net              Hamilton, Don             68-66-81          215

2nd Net             Graham, Adrian          81-73-73          227

3rd Net             Steinman, Larry          77-79-74          230

4th Net             Schnipke, Chris            74-80-76          230

5th Net             Sanders, Samuel         80-77-75          232

6th Net             Goodwin, Derrick        76-84-77          237

Hogan Flight

1st Net              Lamp, Robert              66-75-75          216

2nd Net             Kozar, Tom                  77-67-75          219

3rd Net             Aid, Mike                     78-75-68          221

4th Net             Hamilton, Simone       71-79-73          223

5th Net             Fuentes, Raven            76-72-78          226

6th Net             Gascho, Donald           72-73-82          227

Photos

View Family & MWR’s Flickr album of the 2017 European All-Services Golf Championship.

Also, view the photo album of the 2017 Commanders Cup tournament, June 16.

