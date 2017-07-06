European All-Services Golf Championship scores

By Marco Spellacy

Stuttgart Golf Course

The All-Services Golf Championship took place June 23-25 at the Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, Germany, 7,075 yards. Service members and civilians competed to be the best golfer in the European U.S. military community. In addition to the title, the champion of the tournament received $500 and all other flight winners took home $400.

Champion: Jordan Holifield – 76-66-76 gross score (no handicap applied)

Holifield, an 18-year-old college freshman-to-be, shot a course record of 6-under par 66 on the first day’s second round, where contestants played 36-holes on a hot and blustery day. Holifield beat Joe Ferrall of Ramstein Air Force Base handily who finished second low gross. His 66 consisted of six birdies, and an eagle to break the record by four shots.

Flight winners:

Championship Flight

Low Gross Holifield, Jordan 76-66-76 (72-62-72 NET)

Low Net Ferrall, Joe 66-77-75 218

2nd Net Robertson, Mark 78-70-77 225

3rd Net Koeppel, Zach 72-76-78 226

4th Net Dabney, Curtis 74-79-77 230

5th Net McInis, Wayne 74-81-79 234

6th Net Brown, Cliff 75-80-81 236

Palmer Flight

1st Net Hamilton, Don 68-66-81 215

2nd Net Graham, Adrian 81-73-73 227

3rd Net Steinman, Larry 77-79-74 230

4th Net Schnipke, Chris 74-80-76 230

5th Net Sanders, Samuel 80-77-75 232

6th Net Goodwin, Derrick 76-84-77 237

Hogan Flight

1st Net Lamp, Robert 66-75-75 216

2nd Net Kozar, Tom 77-67-75 219

3rd Net Aid, Mike 78-75-68 221

4th Net Hamilton, Simone 71-79-73 223

5th Net Fuentes, Raven 76-72-78 226

6th Net Gascho, Donald 72-73-82 227

Photos

View Family & MWR’s Flickr album of the 2017 European All-Services Golf Championship.

Also, view the photo album of the 2017 Commanders Cup tournament, June 16.