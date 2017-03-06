EUCOM awards 2016 service member, civilian of the year

Headquarters United States European Command awarded the 2016 Service member and Civilian of the year at a ceremony held Feb. 28, on Patch Barracks.

Pictured above, Fleet Master Chief Cris Addington (right) congratulates the enlisted service member’s of the year:

Senior Noncomissioned Officer – Master Sgt. Todd J. Green, ECJ1

Noncomissioned Officer – Technical Sg t. Rochelle Marie D. Pascual, The Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe (JIOCEUR) Analytic Center ( JAC) Molesworth

t. Rochelle Marie D. Pascual, Molesworth Junior – Senior Airman Lindsey N. Stech, JAC Molesworth

View the photo album of the award ceremony and recipients at the garrison Flickr page here.