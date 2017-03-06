News

EUCOM awards 2016 service member, civilian of the year

March 6, 2017

U.S. Army Photo by Jason Johnston.

Headquarters United States European Command awarded the 2016 Service member and Civilian of the year at a ceremony held Feb. 28, on Patch Barracks.

Pictured above, Fleet Master Chief Cris Addington (right) congratulates the enlisted service member’s of the year:

  • Senior Noncomissioned Officer – Master Sgt. Todd J. Green, ECJ1
  • Noncomissioned Officer – Technical Sgt. Rochelle Marie D. Pascual, The Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe (JIOCEUR) Analytic Center (JAC) Molesworth
  • Junior – Senior Airman Lindsey N. Stech, JAC Molesworth

