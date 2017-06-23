DeCA to mark 150th birthday July 1

Defense Commissary Agency

Commissary shoppers worldwide will be a part of history July 1 as the Defense Commissary Agency observes the 150th anniversary of the benefit with special sales promotions, contests and giveaways.

The 150th anniversary of commissaries is a historic milestone for the military and stands as a living legacy of service to the most important patrons in the world our service members and their families, said DeCA. Sales Director Tracie Russ. Along with our industry partners, it is proud to continue delivering the significant savings this benefit is built on.

The 150th anniversary observance ties back to the official beginning of the modern commissary benefit on July 1, 1867. It was on that date, two years following the Civil War, that enlisted men received the same privileges available to officers since 1825 – the right to purchase goods, at cost price, from their posts subsistence department warehouses. These sales could take place at any post in the United States or its territories, wherever the local commander deemed them necessary, regardless of location.

As DeCA lights the candles on its 150th anniversary cake, the agency’s industry partners  vendors, suppliers and brokers  are collaborating with commissaries to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Always check whats on the end of the aisle for themed items with extra low pricing. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs.

Your Commissary is celebrating 150 years!

Customers should check with their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following sales events:

Cake and gifts!

On July 1, commissaries worldwide will celebrate the 150th anniversary with cake and balloons. Industry partners will hand out free giveaways such as commissary gift cards to t-shirts, hats, goody bags and high-value coupons. There will also be (in most stores) demonstrations and samplings of top brand products. Look for the gold décor and the details of this special event.

Free historic reusable bags

Coca-Cola is offering free historic WWII reusable bags with the purchase of any two Coca-Cola products when purchased in conjunction with the Commissary Rewards Card. Promotion begins July 1 until quantities run out.

Folds of Honor Foundation

The Del Monte Pallet Promotion Sale will donate up to $50,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which supports spouses and children of American military service members who died in uniform. Throughout July, in commissaries worldwide, the sale will offer special coupons and gift card giveaways.

Despicable Me 3

To celebrate the commissaries 150th anniversary and the Despicable Me 3 movie, this worldwide promotion with product demonstrations and high-value coupons will run from June 19 to July 16 with chances to win $150 in commissary gift cards. Look for participating name brands and mass displays promoting Cheez-It Crackers, Club Crackers, Keebler Chips Deluxe cookies, Pringles and Eggo waffles.

Patriot Perks

The Patriot Perks Program says thank you to the families of our military members and their families by rewarding them for shopping at their commissary. July 1 – 16, in recognition of the commissaries 150th anniversary, patrons could win commissary shopping sprees with a grand prize of a year of free groceries at your commissary. This program will feature product displays with Patriot Perks signage in all commissaries worldwide.

Patrons are reminded to use their benefit as they prepare to enjoy their outdoor cookouts, Russ said. Commissaries are featuring great savings on fresh produce and meats. Look for specials on all melons, corn on the cob, cherries, and ripe tomatoes.

Our prices are also the best in town on fresh beef, she added. Your commissary is your destination for steaks and ground beef. Cant find what you want? Ask your meat manager to cut it for you.

Patrons can also access the DeCA website for the following features:

The Commissary Rewards Card, which allows patrons to redeem coupons electronically at the commissary checkout. Patrons can pick up a card at their local commissary and register it, and log into their account to load coupons on the card before they shop; and DeCAs new Nutrition Guide Program; to learn more about the color-coded shelf labels that point out items with key nutrient attributes such as low sodium, whole grain, no sugar added, low fat and good source of fiber.