Col. Glenn K. Dickenson

Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

On Jan. 16, we remember and celebrate the life of one of America’s most respected leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is an opportunity to honor the values he exemplified in his life as well as his teachings. King’s values are similar to the Army’s: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage.

The MLK federal holiday become a national day of community service – a day on, not off. As King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”

The long holiday weekend also affords us an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, participate in the various ‘MLK’ celebration events, enjoy a short winter get-away, or simply to rest. Hazardous winter road conditions due to ice, snow, rain and/or fog, coupled with extended hours of darkness, increases the risk of vehicle accidents. If you plan to travel, remember that the decisions you make before and during travel can save your life and the lives of others. Make sure your vehicle is winterized and is in safe operating condition, check weather forecasts, take along an emergency kit, and drive defensively, yet appropriately, for the weather conditions.

Home fire risk also increases with cold weather. Make certain to be particularly careful when using wood stoves, fire places, space heaters, and candles. When using heat generating products and equipment, remember to also invest in a carbon monoxide detection device to safeguard yourself and family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Please don’t drive if you consume an alcoholic beverage – it’s not worth the risk to your career or someone’s life. There are many ways to take public transportation or get a ride from a friend. If you plan to drink, have a plan for how you will get home.

I ask that each of you remain aware of the safety risks that life presents to us every day. Safety awareness is critical to preventing accidents and maintaining our readiness. Remember to plan your holiday weekend activities with an eye toward minimizing hazards and returning to work rested ready to support the USAG Stuttgart community and Army missions.

As you enjoy this holiday weekend, take a moment to reflect and celebrate not only Dr. King, but also on all who have fought so hard for freedom, equality, and dignity for all. Remember that you are your family’s most valuable asset.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend. Happy New Year!