By The U.S. European Command Headquarters

In a visit to the European Theater, the Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas (CFC-O) Director, Amanda “Mandy” Huckins, visited with the senior leadership of both U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command on August 31 in Stuttgart to personally thank leadership for their steadfast historical support, celebrate the success of the 2015 campaign, and brief the new plans and programs for the upcoming 2016 campaign.

During her visit with the USEUCOM Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral John Smith, Jr., she presented a check to him from the 2015 CFC campaign for Family Support & Youth Programs. The CFC-O distributes undesignated pledges from the campaign back to the military installations where the pledges originated. Regulations allow these FSYP funds to be used for quality of life programs such as recreational activities support, improved facilities, emergency assistance and other support services for families & children as well as single and deployed service members.

In addition, Huckins also visited with the senior leadership of the U.S. Air Force in Europe, U.S. Army in Europe, and the Installation Management Command during her trip.

The 2016 CFC campaign kicks off October 3and runs for nine weeks through December 2.

Contributors interested in learning more about FSYP and how to support this program should visit the CFC-O website at cfcoverseas.org.