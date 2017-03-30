April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Kevin S. Abel

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

To bring attention to the problem child abuse and challenge members of the Stuttgart Military Community to do their part to prevent child abuse, leaders and community members came together, Monday, at the annual Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM) pinwheel planting.

Prevent Child Abuse America launched the nationwide “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign in 2008 to begin an important, life-saving conversation. The Family Advocacy Program (FAP), part of Army Community Service and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, hosted the event here that served as the official kickoff to CAPM in Stuttgart.

“This is the ninth year that the Stuttgart military community has participated. It is important to understand we all play an important role in children’s lives,” said Rita Goldstein, manager, FAP. “Pinwheel planting helps kick off the month, along with a proclamation signing, to bring awareness to the signs and symptoms of child abuse and prevention methods. We will spend time at all the gates this week handing out ribbons to help raise awareness.”

Approximately 225 community members participated in the pinwheel planting in front of the Panzer Main Exchange.

“It takes all of us working together to help prevent child abuse,” said Col. Glenn K. Dickenson, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, commander. “I am committed to ending child abuse and educating our community on prevention methods.”

Child Abuse Prevention Month events

Join other community members on the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center approach to “Strike Out Child Abuse” held April 13, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. where you can enjoy free bowling, pizza and prizes.

Additionally, youths aged 12 – 17 are invited to “Smart Kids Night Out” at the Panzer Fitness Center, April 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The event includes a self-defense class taught by Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and a youth program by mental fitness coach, Ava Diamond as she helps teens to find their “Voice of Value.” The event is free, but pre-registration is required by April 19.

More about FAP and ACS

FAP is dedicated to the prevention, education, intervention and treatment of spouse and child abuse. The program provides a variety of services to Soldiers and families to enhance their relationship skills and improve their quality of life.

FAP offers various workshops on parenting, relationships and healthy living are offered throughout the year.

One key prevention program, the New Parent Support Program (NPSP) offers individualized home visitation services in the parent and child’s natural learning environment for families who are pregnant or have children birth through age three years understand the process of delivering a baby overseas and adapt to parenthood in healthy and resilient way. These services can occur in an office, hospital or community setting.

Some of the workshops offered are:

Budget for Baby Workshop; where attendees will learn about common expenses related to babies and children, and how as parents-to-be or parents you can plan for them. Money saving tips are offered to help with expenses ranging from prenatal to college.

Baby Bootcamp; an interdisciplinary taught class that teaches effective techniques to help new or soon to be parents feel more confident about birthing, breast feeding, and bringing home and caring for your new baby.

New Dads Workshop; is new and will help new dads learn everything they need to know to support mom, baby and themselves.

These workshops and others are designed to promote healthy, caring relationships between parents and their children, utilizing the most modern parenting techniques and tailors them specifically to the unique challenges faced by military families serving overseas.

To register for Kids Night Out or any of the workshops, call ACS at DSN 431-3518/3362 or civilian 07031-153518/3362. There are at no cost to community member they just need to register. To register

For questions or more information about other events during Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart.