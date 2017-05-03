Home-Based Businesses in USAG Stuttgart

The following home-based businesses are authorized to conduct business in U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart installations. For more information or to initiate an application request to operate a HBB in Stuttgart, contact DSN: 421-2622/civ. 0711-729-2622.
Updated May 3, 2017
Beauty
Kelley’s Nail Room
Service: Nail care, Acrylic, shellac, manicures, pedicures
Phone: 0152-2986-3645
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/KelleysNailRoom
Michaela Willingham Independent Arbonne Consultant
Service: Skincare
Phone: 0151-4211-3577
Email: ImMichaela@gmail.com
Website: http://michaelawillingham.arbonne.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/AlohaGermany
Nerium International
Service: Skincare
Contact: Brittany Oates, Brand Partner
Phone: 0151-2169-8530
Email: oates.realresults@gmail.com
Website: brittanyoates.nerium.com
Photography
Christa Paustenbaugh Photography
Service: Photography
Phone: 0151-5177-9483
Email: christa@christapaustenbaugh.com
Website: www.christapaustenbaugh.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/christapaustenbaughphotography
Hyla Melloy Photography
Service: Photography
Phone: 0176-4363-3578
Email: photography@hylamelloy.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hylamelloy
Smitten & Co. Photography
Service: Photography
Email: hello@smittenandco.com
Website: www.smittenandco.com
Stardust Pictures
Service: Photography
Phone: 0160-531-4730
Email: stardustpictures@icloud.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IvankaPatterson
Instagram: @Stardust_picutres
Approved HBB’s in Stuttgart that would like to be added to this listing or update their information should email the Public Affairs Office at: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil