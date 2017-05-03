Home-Based Businesses in USAG Stuttgart

The following home-based businesses are authorized to conduct business in U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart installations. For more information or to initiate an application request to operate a HBB in Stuttgart, contact DSN: 421-2622/civ. 0711-729-2622.

Updated May 3, 2017

Beauty

Kelley’s Nail Room

Service: Nail care, Acrylic, shellac, manicures, pedicures

Phone: 0152-2986-3645

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/KelleysNailRoom

Michaela Willingham Independent Arbonne Consultant

Service: Skincare

Phone: 0151-4211-3577

Email: ImMichaela@gmail.com

Website: http://michaelawillingham.arbonne.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/AlohaGermany

Nerium International

Service: Skincare

Contact: Brittany Oates, Brand Partner

Phone: 0151-2169-8530

Email: oates.realresults@gmail.com

Website: brittanyoates.nerium.com

Photography

Christa Paustenbaugh Photography

Service: Photography

Phone: 0151-5177-9483

Email: christa@christapaustenbaugh.com

Website: www.christapaustenbaugh.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/christapaustenbaughphotography

Hyla Melloy Photography

Service: Photography

Phone: 0176-4363-3578

​Email: photography@hylamelloy.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hylamelloy

Smitten & Co. Photography

Service: Photography

Email: hello@smittenandco.com

Website: www.smittenandco.com

Stardust Pictures

Service: Photography

Phone: 0160-531-4730

Email: stardustpictures@icloud.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IvankaPatterson

Instagram: @Stardust_picutres

Approved HBB’s in Stuttgart that would like to be added to this listing or update their information should email the Public Affairs Office at: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil