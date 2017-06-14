Helpful information links to get started in Stuttgart

The information provided below is for military and civilian personnel newly assigned to military installations in Stuttgart, Germany to assist with a smooth transition with a few example quick links to commonly accessed sites. Newcomers can contact the public Affairs Office for questions and information via direct message on Facebook or by emailing: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil
Welcome to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military community!
U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart (USAG Stuttgart) is the provider and integrator of installation services, programs and facilities to all units and combatant commands across five installations: Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Kelley Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Stuttgart Army Airfield.
USAG Stuttgart has approximately 23,000 community members working side-by-side as a talented team of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guard, Civilians and Local Nationals.
Along with Base Operations Support services, the garrison provides over 240 services to all ID cardholders on a daily basis ranging from Family and Youth programs, to Fitness centers, to housing and vehicle services, to ensuring the community’s well-being, safety and shelter.
The Greater Stuttgart area is beautiful with much to see and do during off-duty hours. Stuttgart is a great launch pad to visit other parts of Europe, making the Stuttgart joint assignment both a challenging and exciting tour of duty combined with the adventure of living in Germany.
To assist in your preparation and transition to the Stuttgart area, the below links are provided in making your move as smooth as possible.
U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART SUPPORT LINKS:
U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart (USAG) Phonebook and Services Directory: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil
Family and MWR (Fitness Centers, Recreation etc.): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/
Army Community Service (Volunteer opportunities, German translation, German classes for all branches of service and civilians etc.): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/army-community-service
USO Stuttgart: http://eu.uso.org/stuttgart
USAG Stuttgart Community News and Announcements: Subscribe using a personal non-.mil address for email updates at www.stuttgartcitizen.com
USAG Stuttgart Facebook: www.facebook.com/USAGarrisonStuttgart
AFN Radio: American Forces Network Stuttgart (AFN) 102.3 FM. You can also listen online using AFN 360: http://afn360.afneurope.net/AudioPlayer.html#afne_stu
Tune in to the Health Update Tuesday’s at 7 a.m., Your Garrison Command Update Wednesday’s at 7 a.m. and Culture Corner Thursday’s at 8 a.m.
LOCAL INFORMATION:
Stuttgart city and area information guide: www.stgt.com/stuttgart/homee.htm
German news site (English): www.thelocal.de
Public Transportation and mobile ticket apps: www.vvs.de/en and www.bahn.com
Stuttgart Tourism information: www.stuttgart-tourist.de/index_ENG.htm
Stuttgart Bucket List: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/pdf/StuttgartBucketList.pdf
SCHOOLS & CLUBS
USAG Stuttgart School Liaison Office (SLO): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo
Stuttgart Community Spouses Club: http://stuttgartspousesclub.org
Stuttgart Youth Centers: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/youth-centers
HOUSING INFORMATION:
USAG Housing Office: www.stuttgart.army.mil/housing/index.html
Property finder: www.homes.mil
Household Goods: www.move.mil
LODGING:
These lodging links provide newcomers with on and off-post lodging reservation options prior to arrival. Military personnel traveling on orders must receive a certificate or statement of non-availability from Army lodging prior to making reservations off-post.
Kelley Barracks Hotel: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/kelley-hotel
Panzer Kaserne Hotel: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/panzer-hotel
VEHICLES AND OPERATING A POV:
USAREUR Online Driver’s Manual and Practice Test: https://aepubs.army.mil/pdfpubs/AEP190-34.htm
Personally operated/privately owned vehicle (POV) locator: www.pcsmypov.com
Inspection, Registration Appointments Online (CAC only): www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-vehiclereg.html
SOCIAL MEDIA GROUPS:
Facebook is an easy way to stay connect and obtain information overseas. There unofficial forums and closed group pages that may help newcomers connect with expats and like-minded community members in Stuttgart. These unofficial groups include: Stuttgart Friends, RB Friends, Moving to Stuttgart, Stuttgart All About Travel, and countless others on a variety of topics and themes.
For official information it is best to contact the garrison’s Public Affairs Office or the office of responsibility when in doubt. Comments and feedback can also be given to the garrison command via the ICE comment system online. The garrison also has an official group for newcomers to ask each other questions. To join this group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1935422126692166/?source_id=350236024493