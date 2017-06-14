Helpful information links to get started in Stuttgart

The information provided below is for military and civilian personnel newly assigned to military installations in Stuttgart, Germany to assist with a smooth transition with a few example quick links to commonly accessed sites. Newcomers can contact the public Affairs Office for questions and information via direct message on Facebook or by emailing: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil

Welcome to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military community!

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart (USAG Stuttgart) is the provider and integrator of installation services, programs and facilities to all units and combatant commands across five installations: Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Kelley Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Stuttgart Army Airfield.

USAG Stuttgart has approximately 23,000 community members working side-by-side as a talented team of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guard, Civilians and Local Nationals.

Along with Base Operations Support services, the garrison provides over 240 services to all ID cardholders on a daily basis ranging from Family and Youth programs, to Fitness centers, to housing and vehicle services, to ensuring the community’s well-being, safety and shelter.

The Greater Stuttgart area is beautiful with much to see and do during off-duty hours. Stuttgart is a great launch pad to visit other parts of Europe, making the Stuttgart joint assignment both a challenging and exciting tour of duty combined with the adventure of living in Germany.

To assist in your preparation and transition to the Stuttgart area, the below links are provided in making your move as smooth as possible.



U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART SUPPORT LINKS:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart (USAG) Phonebook and Services Directory: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil

Family and MWR (Fitness Centers, Recreation etc.): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/

Army Community Service (Volunteer opportunities, German translation, German classes for all branches of service and civilians etc.): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/army-community-service

USO Stuttgart: http://eu.uso.org/stuttgart

USAG Stuttgart Community News and Announcements: Subscribe using a personal non-.mil address for email updates at www.stuttgartcitizen.com

USAG Stuttgart Facebook: www.facebook.com/USAGarrisonStuttgart

AFN Radio: American Forces Network Stuttgart (AFN) 102.3 FM. You can also listen online using AFN 360: http://afn360.afneurope.net/AudioPlayer.html#afne_stu



Tune in to the Health Update Tuesday’s at 7 a.m., Your Garrison Command Update Wednesday’s at 7 a.m. and Culture Corner Thursday’s at 8 a.m.

LOCAL INFORMATION:

Stuttgart city and area information guide: www.stgt.com/stuttgart/homee.htm

German news site (English): www.thelocal.de

Public Transportation and mobile ticket apps: www.vvs.de/en and www.bahn.com

Stuttgart Tourism information: www.stuttgart-tourist.de/index_ENG.htm

Stuttgart Bucket List: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/pdf/StuttgartBucketList.pdf

SCHOOLS & CLUBS



USAG Stuttgart School Liaison Office (SLO): http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo

Stuttgart Community Spouses Club: http://stuttgartspousesclub.org

Stuttgart Youth Centers: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/youth-centers

HOUSING INFORMATION:

USAG Housing Office: www.stuttgart.army.mil/housing/index.html

Property finder: www.homes.mil

Household Goods: www.move.mil

LODGING:

These lodging links provide newcomers with on and off-post lodging reservation options prior to arrival. Military personnel traveling on orders must receive a certificate or statement of non-availability from Army lodging prior to making reservations off-post.

Kelley Barracks Hotel: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/kelley-hotel

Panzer Kaserne Hotel: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/panzer-hotel

VEHICLES AND OPERATING A POV:

USAREUR Online Driver’s Manual and Practice Test: https://aepubs.army.mil/pdfpubs/AEP190-34.htm

Personally operated/privately owned vehicle (POV) locator: www.pcsmypov.com

Inspection, Registration Appointments Online (CAC only): www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-vehiclereg.html

SOCIAL MEDIA GROUPS:

Facebook is an easy way to stay connect and obtain information overseas. There unofficial forums and closed group pages that may help newcomers connect with expats and like-minded community members in Stuttgart. These unofficial groups include: Stuttgart Friends, RB Friends, Moving to Stuttgart, Stuttgart All About Travel, and countless others on a variety of topics and themes.

For official information it is best to contact the garrison’s Public Affairs Office or the office of responsibility when in doubt. Comments and feedback can also be given to the garrison command via the ICE comment system online. The garrison also has an official group for newcomers to ask each other questions. To join this group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1935422126692166/?source_id=350236024493