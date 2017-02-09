Garrison offers free Stuttgart tour, Capital City Visitation Program

The 2017 CCVP Tour dates are scheduled for March 14, May 16, September 18, and December 11.

Looking to gain a better understanding of Germany and Baden-Württemberg?

Then the quarterly Capital City Visitation Program (CCVP), hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Relations team in partnership with the City of Stuttgart is a good start.

Participants will learn how the German political system works during a visit to the State Parliament building in downtown Stuttgart. Learn about the importance of the Speech of Hope from the U.S. Forces Liaison Office, and visit Stuttgart’s Rathaus or city hall and see a few of Stuttgart’s downtown landmarks. Plus, enjoy a traditional Swabian lunch at a restaurant.

The event is open to all ID card holders and is free. Participants will be picked up 8:30 a.m. at the Exchange bus stop on Panzer Kaserne. The tour lasts until 5 p.m. Dress is business casual and good walking shoes. No children under 14 years of age.

Sign up by sending an email to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office, with the subject line “CCVP Sign Up” to: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil.

The first 40 people will be accepted to participate and notified via email.

Read about a previous CCVP visit by clicking here.

CCVP tours are considered “host nation engagement for transitional development.” Service members and DoD civilians interested in participating should consult with their chain of command to ascertain if the CCVP falls under “duty of administrative leave” in their unit.