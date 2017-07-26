Difference between official and tourist passports

Two types of passports are important for DOD personnel and families stationed in Germany: the no-fee passport — distinguishing DOD civilians and command-sponsored family members as official government travelers — and the regular-fee tourist passport.

No-fee and tourist passports may look identical, but understanding the distinction could save lots of money, prevent hassles and ensure a safe return.

The European Union requires people to have at least 6 months left on their passports in order to enter. Cruise ships also require at least six months left to board. Make an appointment online (no CAC required) with the Stuttgart Passport office at: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-passports.html