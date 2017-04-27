ACS Lending Closet Cleaning Tips

Tips for Cleaning High Chairs

Do a daily wipe down. Use a wet rag or nontoxic cleaning wipe to quickly wipe down the seat area to clean up any spills before they dry and harden. Hand wash your tray with dish soap and warm water, or if you have a removable tray, pop it in the dishwasher.

Tips for Cleaning Car Seats and Strollers

Wipe down clips, snaps, and straps. Use a toothbrush, sponge, or rag and soapy water or a nontoxic cleaning solution to wipe down all the plastic parts and straps. For any particularly stubborn or crusty (yuck!) stains, let a spot cleaner soak on the spot for a while, and then try to wipe down again. Clean wheels and chassis of stroller.

If pieces are removable, hand-wash all upholstered pieces or put them in the washing machine on the gentle cycle. You’ll want to hang everything to dry, so plan this for a day when you don’t need your car seat!

Tips for Cleaning Pack and Plays

Use a wet rag or nontoxic cleaning wipe to quickly wipe down the pack and play to clean up any accidents before they dry. You can make a homemade cleaning solution of two parts water and one part vinegar with a large spoonful of laundry detergent. The detergent removes dirt and body oils, while the vinegar deodorizes and disinfects. Spray the pack and play with the solution, wipe it down with a damp cloth to remove residue, and then let it air dry. Please make sure it is completely dry before packing it the bag.

Download the Cleaning Tip Sheet, also available on the garrison and Stuttgart Family & MWR websites.

