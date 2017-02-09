Where to go in Stuttgart for Fasching, Fasnet and Karneval

Compiled by Laura Cambiago Spangler

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

It’s Fasching time!

Carnival celebrations in South-West Germany start as early as Nov. 11 and last until the beginning of Lent, on Ash Wednesday.

Throughout this “fifth season”, masked dances, parades, street parties, and all kinds of crazy skits take place in towns and villages in the footprint of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Local associations work for months to revive time and again costumes and events rooted in traditions that go back at least to medieval times. In the coldest weeks of the year, they animate grey landscapes with specks of bright colors, and break the winter silence with clashing sounds, calling nature back to life.

The peak of all these revelries is the final week of Fasching (this year Feb. 23-28) when even city dwellers don costumes and take to the streets, or join a “town hall assault.” Posters advertising local events can be found everywhere these days, even in the smallest communities, so it would be nearly impossible to draw up a full calendar.

The following is a list of the largest and most famous appointments in and around Stuttgart.

Fasching Parades



Wernau: Feb. 25, 2 p.m.

Murrhardt: Night parade Feb. 26, 7 p.m.

Neuhausen: Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m.

Weil der Stadt: Feb. 26, 2 p.m. “Grosser Fasnetsumzug” (big parade) is one of the largest and oldest in southern Germany. It features 3,000 masked participants, 70 floats, and more than 25 marching bands.

Böblingen: Feb. 27, 1 p.m., followed by a brewery party at Brauhaus Schönbuch at 6 p.m.

Rottenburg am Neckar: Feb. 27, 1:30 to 11 p.m.

Rottweil: “Narrensprung” (fool’s jump) Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. as well as Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. (at Rottweil’s historic downtown area, Schwarzes Tor, 78628 Rottweil).

Hechingen: Feb. 28, 2 p.m. Large parade followed by the “Verbrennung des Pestmännles” (burning of the plague bringer) at 8 p.m.

Stuttgart: Feb. 28, 2 p.m. Big parade and street party through the city center followed by a “Fest” at the Dinkelacker brewery at 4 p.m. \

Hofen: Feb. 28, 1 p.m.

Bad Cannstatt: Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m., children’s parade, Marktstrasse (historic downtown area)

Fasching Events

Key Dates

Weiberfastnacht (Fat Thursday): Feb. 23

Rosenmontag (Rose Monday): Feb. 27

Fastnacht/Karneval (Shrove Tuesday): Feb. 28

Aschenmittwoch (Ash Wednesday): Mar. 1

Bad Cannstatt: Feb. 23, largest Fasching celebration in Stuttgart at the district’s market square, or Marktplatz. It includes a “Närrischer Wochenmarkt” (weekly market with Fasching entertainment and music) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the traditional “Town Hall assault” at 6 p.m., “Hemdglonkerumzug” (Nightgown parade) 7 p.m., and “Kübelesrennen” (Fasching marathon with “fools” of the “Kübelesmarkt” Fasching guild) 7:30-9 p.m. On Fat Thursday, many restaurants and bars in downtown Bad Cannstatt host music and Fasching parties until 2 a.m.

Stuttgart: Rose Monday on Feb. 27 will be happily celebrated all over town. Popular indoor parties require reservation, e.g. the ones of the Calwer Eck Brewery (Calwer Str. 31, 70173 Stuttgart) at 3 p.m. and the “Mash” club at Bosch Areal (Forststrasse 7, 70174 Stuttgart) at 7 p.m. A reservation-free “Monster-Guggen-Konzert” (monster Carnival concert) will be staged in front of the City Hall on Marktplatz at 6 p.m.

Eiswelt Stuttgart (Degerloch): “Fasching on Ice,” Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m. Two hours of free ice skating for children up to 12 years of age dressed in costumes.

Rottenburg am Neckar: “Strassenfasnet” (Street Carnival) Feb. 23, 2 p.m. followed by the traditional “Hexentanz” (witches’ dance) at 7 p.m.

Neuhausen: Witches’ Dance at Schlossplatz Feb. 23, 7 p.m. followed by “Schmotziger Donnerstag” Fat Thursday party with “DJ Told” at Saalbau Restaurant, 8 p.m.

Then Feb. 27, 7 p.m. is the Rose Monday party “Fasnet X” at at Restaurant Saalbau. Tickets for the events cost between €5 and €12 and can be purchased by calling civ. 07158-948194. Restaurant Saalbau is located at Kirchstrasse 4, 73765 Neuhausen auf den Fildern.