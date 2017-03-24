Walk with the SGAWC on its upcoming adventures

Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club

Long walks to Koblenz and the Bodensee await the adventurous who volksmarch with the Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club.

The 15th Volkssport Olympiad in Koblenz, where the Moselle River flows into the Rhine, takes place June 8-10. On June 8, the club will travel by bus with to Koblenz to participate in the Wine Adventure Walk, followed by dinner.

The next day (Friday), participants will be able to choose from a wide variety of walks and distances, a World Heritage walk, geocaching, or even go cycling or swimming! On June 10, there will be more walking, cycling and swimming opportunities followed by a closing ceremony, returning afterwards to arrive back in Stuttgart before midnight.

If you want this trip to be a go, email now so that this fantastic opportunity isn’t cancelled!

On Saturday, July 8, take a train trip to Radolfzell at the Bodensee (Lake Constance). Drop off your bags at the hotel before going by local train to the “Permanent Walk” at Mindelsee. After the walk, you’ll freshen up at the hotel, sign in and take a ferry to Konstanz for a guided city tour and dinner. The next day, take a boat to Hemmenhofen to visit the Otto Dix House, walk around the lovely area of Höri and have lunch before returning to Radolfzell to take the train back to Stuttgart. The price will not exceed 200 euros per person. The flyer is being finalized and will be posted shortly, so sign up now to ensure you get a hotel room (July is high season).

A Fulda Gap bus trip will be scheduled in the fall.

Volunteers will be needed to help mark and un-mark the trails, set-up/tear-down the Starthalle, work the drinks or Kuchen table, man a control point, etc., when the SGAWC hosts its own volksmarch, which was moved from the last weekend in July to Oct. 1, and from Heumaden to our new Starthalle in Filderstadt-Plattenhardt. If interested, please sign up.

To sign up for the 15th Volkssport Olympiad, email tours@sgawc.org.

To sign up for the Bodensee volksmarch, email Bodensee@sgawc.org.

To volunteer for working the SGAWC volksmarch email volunteers@sgawc.org.

Want to see Germany one step at a time? Check out the SGAWC at www.sgawc.org.

Gut zu Fuß!