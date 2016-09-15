USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The pumpkin festival in Ludwigsburg is the largest of its kind worldwide. This year’s creations and exhibit transform the Ludwigsburg Palace gardens, or Blühendes Barock into a very peculiar circus ring, Sept. 2 to Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

More than 450,000 pumpkins of over 600 different varieties are artistically arranged in the shape of clowns, knife throwers, wild animals and other circensian attractions for the 2016 theme: “The Pumpkin Circus is Coming to Town!”

Pumpkin-based foods and drinks are another much appreciated part of this event, and the food creations are just as unusual as the artwork. This is the only place where visitors can savor not just pumpkin soup, stew, and pie, but also “maultaschen,” spaghetti, burgers, strudel, candy, and even sparkling wine, all made of pumpkin.

From Sept. 15-18, the popular U.S. pumpkin carver Ray Villafane and his team will be special guests in Ludwigsburg for the fourth time. Villafane’s amazing pumpkin sculptures aim at visualizing the history of the Hubbard squash.

Another highlight in the vast program of side events is the paddling competition among athletes using giant carved pumpkins in lieu of canoes. This year, the so-called “pumpkin regatta” taking place on the castle pond on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

This year, the traditional German championship pumpkin weigh-off will be held Oct. 2, the European championship is scheduled Oct. 9. Visitors may have the chance to see a local masterpiece break the current record weights of 812.5 and 1,054 kg, respectively.

Pumpkin carving sessions will be held on the last two Saturdays before Halloween: on Oct. 22 and 29 at 10 a.m.

The pumpkin exhibition is not illuminated, so visiting after dark is not recommended.

Dogs are generally allowed – read the specific park regulations on the Blühendes Barock website at www.bluba.de.

For entry cost and more information, visit www.kuerbisausstellung-ludwigsburg.de/en.

