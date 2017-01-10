USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

From museums to castles to numerous fests and markets, nearly each and every weekend there is something new to do in Stuttgart or within a short drive from Stuttgart.

Visit the off-post Culture Calendar throughout the year to find out what’s happening in Stuttgart: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/events/category/off-post.

Listen to the Culture Corner update via American Forces Network’s 102.3 FM radio or the AFN 360 mobile app each Thursday at 8 a.m.

As a travel destination, Stuttgart normally bustles with activity. Those new to the Stuttgart area can take advantage of several offers to help them get acquainted with this historic city and major metropolitan area.

The “StuttCard” is a combination transit pass and activities discount card. The card is available as a 24, 48, or 72-hour ticket valid throughout the entire “Verkehrs-und Tarifverbund” public transportation system, and includes free admission to almost all museums and leisure facilities, as well as select discounts.

StuttCard cost €15 and up depending upon the length of time and options selected. The card can be purchased online in English here: https://www.stuttgart-tourist.de/en/o-stuttcard-pay-once-experience-stuttgart as well as at the i-Punkt Tourist Information Center located in downtown Stuttgart, Königstrasse 1a, 70173 and also the Stuttgart Airport.

Newcomers might also want to stop by the Deutsch-Amerikanisches Zentrum/James-F.-Byrnes Institute, or German American Center, in downtown Stuttgart.

The DAZ’s mission is to foster German-American relationships by engaging in a cultural exchange. The center offers lectures, concerts, movie showings, exhibitions, workshops and discussions in either German or English, or both. The DAZ also boasts a library stocked with English language books ranging from history to fantasy, as well as magazines, newspapers and movies.

The DAZ is located at Charlottenplatz 17 (courtyard, entrance 3), 70173 Stuttgart, open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.daz.org, or call civ. 0711-22-8180.