Spring Awakening: Garden events, markets, Sunday shopping

Compiled by Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

March 17 – Nov 5: Ludwigsburg Blooming Season

Exotic birds, colorful pebbles, magnificent chestnut trees, charming fairy tale attractions and flowers, as far as the eye can see: the “Blühende Barock,” or flowering baroque, garden and park area at the Ludwigsburg Castle with it’s “Märchengarten,” or fairy tale garden, enchants adults and children alike. Experience the extensive park facilities around Residenzschloss with all your senses. For more information, visit www.ludwigsburg.de.



March 19: “Märzklopfen” Spring Event, Sunday Shopping Ludwigsburg

Ludwigsburg will host the “Märzklopfen” spring event with Sunday shopping. All stores will be open from 1-6 p.m. Patrons can also find inspirations for Easter and spring decorations while looking at the beautifully decorated store windows. For more information, visit www.ludwigsburg.de.

March 26: Awakening of Spring, Sunday Shopping in Schorndorf

Schorndorf will host its “Awakening of Spring” event all throughout the historic downtown area (Marktplatz, Strassenäcker and Gmünder Strasse). All stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Music and entertainment, food and beverages and a children’s program will be offered as well. Patrons should not miss to look at the beautifully decorated Easter Fountain at Marktplatz. A “Weisswurst Party” will also be held at market square. International soups, Mexican finger food, barbecue, pizza, ice cream, espresso and coffee will be offered at various booths set up in Schorndorf’s “Weststadt” area. For more information, visit www.schorndorf-centro.de.

April 1: Long Shopping Night Stuttgart



Stuttgart will host a long shopping night and awakening of spring event with music, entertainment, spring flower displays and more all throughout Stuttgart’s downtown area. Patrons can shop from 11 a.m. until midnight. Besides shopping and special events and activities throughout all of Stuttgart’s major department stores, live music will be offered throughout a stage at Königstrasse (as they transition from Königstrasse to Marienstrasse).Stuttgart’s “Markthalle,” or market hall, at Dorotheenstrasse will be open until 11 p.m.

April 1-2: Esslingen Garden Market, Sunday Shopping

Esslingen will celebrate the awakening of spring with the “Esslinger Gartentage,” garden market, in the historic downtown area. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. More than 100 exhibitors feature decorations, flowers, gardening tips, sculptures, art and ceramics as well as antiques during the two-day event. A garden flea market will also be offered at “Blarerplatz.” All stores will be open Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.es-maerkte.de.

April 2: Spring Tulips in Backnang, Sunday Shopping

Since 1999, “Tulpenfrühling” in Backnang displays more than 10,000 tulips in full bloom. The event also includes a market with the artisans, varied entertainment, and stage shows. All stores will be open for Sunday shopping. But if you’re not just focused on shopping, visit one of the eight museums or exhibitions in Backnang. The tulip market and stores will be open from 1-6 p.m.

April 2: Tübingen Spring Market, Sunday Shopping

Tübingen’s Spring Market is colorful, thriving and bustling. Many vendors and artisans present their goods at Tübingen’s market square in front of the historic town hall. There will also be a nostalgic Lafayette steam carousel for children. The market and stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 9: Dettingen Spring Awakening, Sunday Shopping

Dettingen will host its “Frühlingserwachen,” or awakening of spring festival, at the market square and throughout the downtown area. The spring market will feature flowers, plants and gardening utensils. The event will also offer regional food and beverages, music and family entertainment. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit, www.dettingen-erms.de.

April 15-23: Burg Hohenzollern Spring Awakening

The Hohenzollern Fortress transforms into a colorful flower garden decorated with flowerbeds, Easter wreaths, and bouquets. The castle is open daily for visits from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost between €7 and €12, or €28 for family tickets. For more information, visit www.burg-hohenzollern.com.

April 28 – May 1: Ludwigsburg Garden Blooms Fest

For hobbyists and plant lovers, the “Blühende Barock,” or flowering baroque, garden and park area at the Ludwigsburg Castle is one of the highlights of the garden year. More than 140 exhibitors present a versatile range of plants, gardens and ambiance and provide practical tips. The Baroque gardens are open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on holidays. How to get there: click here.