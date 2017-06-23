Planning on bringing guests to the 4th of July?

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

(Editor’s note: This is an update with links.)

The Independence Day celebration on Patch Barracks, 5-11 p.m., July 4, can be shared with your non-DoD cardholder friends. To ensure your visitors can get on post easier, use the following tip:

Fill out form AE Form 190-16F and send it to the IACS Office no later than June 30.

Completing the form in advance will save time signing in guests at the Patch Barracks front gate. Remind your friends to bring their photo IDs.

IACS is open weekdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., except on federal holidays. Call 07031-15-2872/2875/2889 or visit the office in Bldg. 2915, Panzer Kaserne, for more information.

Note: Requests for access must be sent from an official e-mail account; for example, accounts ending in .mil, .aafes.com, .eu.dodea.edu, .gov, or .nato e-mail address.