By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

Take a little time to enjoy a day trip to the slopes. The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Outdoor Recreation center has planned a variety of ski and snowboard day trips, and other outdoor adventures this winter season. The USO discontinued tour services as of Dec. 31, 2016. Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is scheduled to open a new Information, Travel and Tours Office, in addition to currently scheduled trips provided by Outdoor Recreation.

All of the trips visit different destinations in Europe. Upcoming ski and snowboard day trips are open to skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels.

Special sponsored trip cost may also be available by signing up for the Stuttgart Warrior Pride Challenge, a part of the Army Substance Abuse Program (SWPC/ASAP). The SWPC provides alcohol-free options to promote healthy habits, foster wellness, and reduce risky behaviors, while having a fun, adventurous time on the trip.

2017 trips include:

Jan. 13-15: Feldberg



The Feldberg in the Black Forest is the highest mountain in Baden-Württemberg, and the highest in Germany outside of the Alps. Cost covers round-trip transportation, lodging based on double occupancy (single supplement available), half-board, buffet breakfasts and two dinners, a once daily shuttle to-and-from the ski area, complementary card for local bus and train transportation, equipment rental package from Outdoor Recreation, and an escort. Cost: $349 per adult, $299 per youth 17 and under sharing a room with two adults. $175 SWPC/ASAP.

Jan. 21: Mellau-Damuels, Austria



Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.

Jan. 28: Cross-country Skiing in Black Forest

Trip includes round trip transportation and equipment package rental on location. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.

Feb. 4 – 5: Interlaken, Switzerland

The winter activities in Interlaken, Switzerland range from skiing, snowboarding, night sledding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, ice-climbing, ice-skating and an indoor pool! Trip includes transportation, lodging in comfort hostel, breakfast on Sunday, daily shuttle to ski area, free entrance to local pool complex, equipment rental from ODR (Must be procured the week of the trip – No fittings the morning of trip departure!), ski bus pass, and ODR escort. $249 per adult, $199 per youth (17 and younger), $125 SWPC/ASAP.

Feb. 11: Malbun, Liechtenstein



Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.

Feb 17-20: Garmisch, Germany

Enjoy the ideal Bavarian village for a winter getaway. Trip includes transportation, lodging (based on double occupancy) at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, breakfast buffet (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), and daily shuttle to and from ski area, and equipment rental from ODR. Better Opportunities for Single Servicemember (BOSS) participants will also have a two hour ski/snowboard lesson. Lift tickets are not included and are the responsibility of the participant. $449 per adult, $299 per youth* (17 and under *youth rate based on sharing with two adults. If only one adult in room then youth must pay adult rate), $255 SWPC/ASAP, limited spaces, $100 Deposit (returned week following trip) for BOSS.

Feb. 25: Feldberg, Germany

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.

Mar. 4: Montafon, Austria

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport Required.

Mar. 11: Engelberg, Switzerland



Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport Required.

Mar. 18: Zugspitze in Garmisch, Germany

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.

Mar. 25: Lech-Zuers am Arlberg, Austria

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport Required.

Apr. 8: Soelden, Austria (End of season trip)

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport Required.

For information on popular snow destinations in the Stuttgart area, click here.

To sign up for a trip with Outdoor Recreation, or for more information, call DSN: 431-2774/civ. 07031-15-2774.