USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

By now, most people probably feel the season’s spirit; everything is beautifully decorated, candles are lit and the smell of candied almonds, gingerbread and Glühwein (mulled wine) is in the air – all in anticipation of Christmas.

With the various markets and activities, it sometimes can be hard to decide where to go while having to buy gifts for loved-ones, write cards, bake cookies and get everything ready for Christmas Day.

The Stuttgarter Weihnachtsmarkt is a way to enjoy a dazzling Christmas market while shopping your way through about 300 stands offering various goods such as wooden carvings, toys, jewelry, ceramics, shawls, candles, honey, baked goods and chocolates. A long shopping day at the market is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Five Start Brass Band will also perform at the courtyard of the Old Castle (Altes Schloss) from 5-6 p.m. as part of the market’s music program. Plus, Stuttgart will host a long shopping night for patrons to conduct Christmas shopping throughout all stores in the downtown area until midnight.

It’s the last weekend to enjoy the season at the “Adventswald,” or advent forest, in Rudersberg (Rems-Murr district). Large fir trees will turn the “Alte Rathausplatz” into a festively-illuminated advent forest and Christmas market with cherished offerings of the season all provided by local vendors. Visitors can indulge in Swiss raclette (melted Swiss cheese), “Maroni,” (roasted chestnuts) homemade organic potato chips and cherry Glühwein. The Adventswald is open Dec. 16 from 5-10 p.m., Dec. 17 from 2-10 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bruchsal’s baroque castle will also serve as the backdrop for a romantic fairytale Christmas market this weekend, Dec. 16-18. Visitors can enjoy Glühwein, shop for gifts, taste fresh Weihnachtsstollen (sweet Christmas bread) or simply enjoy the live music. The market will be open Friday and Saturday from 3-9 p.m., Sunday from 1-9 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 3-9 p.m.

Aside from the medieval Christmas market in Esslingen, the Burg Stettenfels in Untergruppenbach, near Heilbronn, will hold a medieval Christmas market, Dec 17-18. Visitors can stroll through the castle’s courtyards and outer buildings to shop and enjoy the season’s offerings. Glühwein, gingerbread, and “Stollen,” as well as decorations and candles, can be purchased. Entrance to the fortress is €5 for adults; children 15 years old and under are free. On Dec. 17, the market will be open from 1-9 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And last but not least, the “Museum der Alltagskultur” (Museum of Everyday Culture), located at the Waldenbuch Castle, features a special holiday-inspired exhibition (“Halleluja! Jesus, Mary and Joseph”) focusing on the Holy Family. Nativity Scenes, sets and figurines, as well as paintings depicting members of the Holy Family, will be on display. For more visit, here.

Still thinking about a special Christmas present? You might consider tickets to the World Christmas Circus in Stuttgart. For more information, visit here.

For information on Christmas markets, visit here.