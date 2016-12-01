By Teresa Morris

Special to The Citizen

There is much more to the Christmas season in this part of the world than twinkling Christmas Markets, hot “Glühwein,” or mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and spiced gingerbread. For one thing, the winter holidays have a decidedly spooky side in the Bavarian and Austrian Alps.

Krampus and Perchta, devilishly wicked-looking creatures from Alpine folklore, come out after sunset beginning in late November, ringing cowbells, clanging chains, banging drums, and swatting naughty children (and adults) with birch branches and horsehair whips. Troupes of these elaborately costumed Krampusses and Perchten amuse and menace spectators in scheduled events throughout Bavaria and Austria, now through Epiphany, Jan. 6.

According to Alpine folklore that may pre-date Christianity, the goat-like Krampus punishes naughty children on Krampusnacht, which is Dec. 5, and then St. Nicholas rewards the good children on his feast day, Dec. 6. At a Krampuslauf, or Krampus Run, in Salzburg on Nov. 25, cacophonous gangs of Krampusses shook hands with small children and chased and swatted at teens and adults, most of whom shrieked and ran away, laughing.

Be warned if you go: some Krampusses whip bystanders hard enough to sting or leave a welt, and unaccustomed children and pets may find the Krampuslauf genuinely frightening.

Perchta, who sports a greater array of horns than Krampus and usually has mismatched feet, can often be spotted in the Krampuslauf. Traditionally however, she makes her big scheduled runs on the winter solstice, Dec. 21, and again at Epiphany, dispelling winter with bells and loud instruments.

While the Swabian region, including Stuttgart, does not have Krampus or Perchta in its winter holiday traditions, there are numerous Krampus-related events in nearby cities. Münich has scheduled Krampuslauf at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 and at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the old town center at Marienplatz. In Salzburg, several Krampus Runs are scheduled between Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, with six runs planned around the city on Dec. 5.

Innsbruck, Austria, also has numerous Krampus Runs scheduled throughout smaller villages surrounding the city during the first week of December.