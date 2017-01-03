By Teri Weiss

Special to The Citizen

The holidays passed, New Year celebrations are over- now is transition time from the old to the all New Year 2017 and its first month, January.

Here in Baden-Württemberg, some local and regional New Year’s customs range from charming to strange. One old Swabian belief claims that if the first person you meet on New Year’s Day is a small boy, he’ll bring you good luck. One might consider hiring a little fellow to insure this timely blessing!

People in rural Southwest Germany long took delight in forecasting the weather for the coming year with a “Zwiebelkalender,” or onion calendar:

Cut an onion into 12 slices and lay them in a row, each slice representing one of the 12 months. Sprinkle the slices with salt and then watch which slice “weeps” the most juice: That will be the rainiest month of the coming year.

There is, in fact, a whole string of traditions associated with the 12 Days of Christmas, also known as “Rauhnächte,” or rough nights, Dec. 25 to Jan. 6. Always a time span when, as the bards used to say, “the air was heavy with magic.”

In olden days, people in some areas of Southern Germany used to avoid baking, roasting or spinning wool, and even washing clothes was not advisable. It was said that spirits and ghouls of all kinds, many times led by the “wild hunter,” a lost soul, could swoop through the air disturbing everyday chores. Until quite recently, rural people used to dress up in devils’ costumes to dance away whatever fiends might be lurking around after New Year’s Day.

Masked dancers, known as “Perchten,” or wild spirits, in Bavaria and Austria, still leap about in barren, snowy fields to make them fertile, or they visit farmhouses led by a rider on a white horse. It’s said, they dance until a witch comes with a broom to sweep them away. Perchten appear alone or in groups between Dec. 25 to Jan. 6. The Perchten carry bells and various loud instruments to dispel the winter.

Since the above traditions are rather grim, here is a more pleasant one: Young women can tell their own fortune during the first weeks of the New Year by throwing a shoe twelve times into a pear tree. If the shoe gets stuck in the tree, it’s almost guaranteed that Mr. Right will come along. However, neither the shoe nor tree reveal when.

The last of the 12 Christmas Days is Jan. 6, Epiphany, or Three King’s Day. Jan. 6 is a federal holiday in Baden-Württemberg. The day commemorates the journey of the three wise men, or kings, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to Jesus after his birth in Bethlehem.

During the ninth century, they were named Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar. Traditionally, on this day houses are smoked out with consecrated twigs, and the initials of the three kings are written on door beams with blessed chalk. Those letters refer to the Latin phrase: “Christus mansionem benedicat,” which means “Christ blesses this house.” For this year, it will read: 20 C+M+B 17.

On Three Kings Day, the Sternsinger, or star singers, children dressed like the three kings, parade carrying star-shaped lanterns, and go from house to house singing carols to collect money and raise funds for poor children around the world.

These activities are meant to assure a lucky, prosperous, happy year ahead. We wish you the same!



Old Swabian New Year’s recipe:

Take 12 months, cleanse them of all bitterness, envy and fear.

Divide each month into 30 or 31 parts for the supply to last exactly one year.

Prepare each day from one part work, two parts joy and humor.

Add three heaped tablespoons of optimism, one teaspoon of tolerance, a grain of irony and a dash of tactfulness.

Mix it all with love, and garnish with kindness and consideration.

Serve daily.

Sources: www.chiemsee-alpenland.de

http://www.chiemsee-alpenland.de/WinterZeit/Weihnachten-Advent/Weihnachtsbraeuche/Nikolaus-Krampus-und-Perchten-und-Rauhnaechte

http://www.salzburg.info/en/art_culture/advent_new_years_eve/krampus_percht