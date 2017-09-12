French cities continue to adopt required environmental vignettes

By Holly DeCarlo White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



In July, France introduced “Crit’Air,” its own form of environmental identification for vehicles.

According to the French Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition, these eco-vignettes are intended to help improve air quality in certain areas where air pollution and fine dust are prominent by limiting the types of vehicles that can enter specific zones.

In Stuttgart and other areas of Germany, green stickers placed on the windshield signify top-rated environmentally friendly vehicles that are able to drive in all zones. However, starting Nov. 1, the German green sticker will not suffice in France. Drivers will need to obtain the Crit’Air vignette from a gas station or convenient store at the border, or purchase one in advance online. The cost is 4.80 euros, not including shipping if you choose to purchase online. The sticker is valid for the life of the vehicle and does not require renewal. Those who opt to purchase online should allow up to 30 days for the sticker to arrive.

Cities including Strasbourg, Paris and Lyon will also implement a driving ban during heavier fine dust alert days, which do not typically occur as often as they do in Stuttgart.

Drivers entering French cities without the Crit’Air sticker where it is required are subject to fines from 68 to 375 euros.

For more information, visit https://www.certificat-air.gouv.fr/en/.