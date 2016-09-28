DATE & TIME: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Departure from main gate outside Panzer Kaserne

COST: Free

PARTICIPANTS: Max. 25

Everybody knows that Böblingen has a thriving economy and a rich business landscape, but few have had a chance to peek into production facilities or company headquarters in and around town. Now, thanks to the Böblingen Tourist Board, some of these doors will open for one night – not only to local citizens, but to the U.S. military community, as well.

The program of the first doors-open night of Böblingen business on Wednesday Oct. 19 – called “Wirschaft Live Erleben!” – features three high-profile, global companies: pharmaceutical wholesale cooperative Noweda in Böblingen, plant engineering Eisenmann in Holzgerlingen, and the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen. Starting from 5:30 p.m. they will open their doors, show visitors around state-of-the-art production and storage facilities, and share interesting details on their corporate history.

Additionally to three tours for German speakers, the Böblingen Tourist Board is offering a dedicated tour in English for the U.S. military community. Registered participants will board a van outside the main gate of Panzer Kaserne and start on this unique tour at 5 p.m.

The first stop will be at NOWEDA eG to discover what state-of-the-art logistics processes allow for efficient daily supplies to 8,700 pharmacies, which are also the company’s cooperative members.

The tour will continue with a brief guided bus tour of the historic area and downtown Böblingen, followed by a “pit stop” in the Mercedes-Benz factory Sindelfingen. The highlights here are a chance to see how the upper-scale vehicles with the three-point star are born and discover the groundbreaking developments of the Mercedes-Benz Technology Center.

The third company to offer a glimpse behind the scenes is a leading plant manufacturer and service provider in high-tech fields ranging from surface treatment to material flow automation and environmental engineering. The van will then return to the Panzer main gate and is planned to be back by 10 p.m.

Participation is “first come, first served” and cost free for a maximum of 25 people. To sign up, send your name, address and contact number to the city tourist board at stadtmarketing@boeblingen.de.