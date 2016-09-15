Ludwigsburg Pumpkin Festival “Kürbisausstellung im Blühenden Barock“

DATES & TIMES: Sept. 2 to Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Ludwigsburg Palace Gardens, or Blühendes Barock

The pumpkin festival in Ludwigsburg is the largest of its kind worldwide. This year’s creations and exhibit will be themed to transform the Ludwigsburg Palace gardens into a very peculiar circus ring. More than 450,000 pumpkins of over 600 different varieties will be artistically arranged in the shape of clowns, knife throwers, wild animals and other circensian attractions.

Pumpkin-based foods and drinks are another much appreciated part of this event, and food creations are just as unusual as the artwork. This is the only place where you can savor not just pumpkin soup, stew, and pie, but also “Maultaschen,” spaghetti, burgers, strudel, candy, and even sparkling wine, all made of pumpkin.

From Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, the popular U.S. pumpkin carver Ray Villafane and his team will be special guests in Ludwigsburg for the 4th time. Villafane’s amazing pumpkin sculptures aim at visualizing the history of the Hubbard squash.

Another highlight in the vast program of side events is the paddling competition among athletes using giant carved pumpkins in lieu of canoes. This year, the so-called “pumpkin regatta” will take place on the castle pond on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

This year, the traditional German Championship pumpkin weigh-off will be held Oct. 2, the European one on October 9. Visitor might have the chance to see a local masterpiece break the current record weights of 812.5 and 1,054 kg, respectively.

Pumpkin carving sessions will be held on the last two Saturdays before Halloween: on Oct. 22 and 29 at 10 a.m.

The pumpkin exhibition is not illuminated, so visiting after dark is not recommended.

Dogs are generally allowed – please read the specific park regulations on the Blühendes Barock website at www.bluba.de.

Further information at www.kuerbisausstellung-ludwigsburg.de/en.

Böblingen Music Festival “Big Sounds”

DATES & TIMES: Sept. 15-18. Indoor shows start at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Kongresshalle, Ida-Ehre-Platz, 71032 Böblingen

COST: Outdoor shows: Free

Indoor shows: single tickets from €17 to €41, festival passes from €60 to €85. 20% discount for students with student ID

Oompah lovers typically flock to Böblingen for this unique festival reserved for brass bands with repertoires ranging from classic and jazz to rock. The evening indoor concerts this year star German Brass on Sept. 15, a German and a French military band playing a “friendship concert” on Sept. 16, and the SWR Big Band with Nils Landgren on Sept. 17.

In the daytime, open-air shows are scheduled on the stage outside the Wandelhalle Böblingen. Saturday”s program includes a series of live performers starting from noon, and a variety of children’s games and rides in the surrounding area. The last festival day, Sept. 18, is entirely devoted to traditional brass music with a special focus on local bands and pieces.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.easyticket.de or http://www.reservix.de/, by writing to big-sounds@opus-stuttgart.de or ticketshop@krzbb.de, by calling civ. 0711-509-900, or in person at the ticket counter of the newspaper Kreiszeitung Böblingen in the Mercaden shopping mall, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West District Fest Weekend “Feuersee Fest”

DATES: Sept. 15-18

LOCATION: Around the firefighting reservoir Feuersee and Johanneskirche (John’s Church) in Stuttgart West

The western part of Stuttgart is an urban, creative, mixed, vibrant, but at the same time cozy neighborhood. The blocks around the firefighting reservoir and St. John’s Church are among the most popular in town thanks to a host of fine restaurants, bars, cultural centers, and hip clubs.

Many will be an active part of the 4-day Feuersee Fest, which features food stalls, alongside concerts, theater and dance performances on an open-air stage. On Saturday and Sunday, children and adults can join in exciting activities such as rope sliding over the water and slack-lining, starting from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

Another successful Feuersee-Fest attraction is the “Dekumo Cabana” night market – a platform for contemporary design, arts, crafts, and young fashion. The night market will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. On the last fest day, Dekumo Cabana will reopen from noon to 7 p.m., but as an exhibit only. Shoppers, however, won’t be disappointed, as nearby stores offer Sunday shopping from noon to 5 p.m.

Vaihingen Fall Fest “Vaihinger Herbst”

DATES & TIMES: Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, noon – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

LOCATION: On the market square “Vaihinger Markt” and in the surrounding area

The fall fest weekend in Stuttgart-Vaihingen is a colorful assembly of stalls and attractions around the market square and in the streets of the district’s center between the town hall and the Schwaben-Galerie shopping mall.

The three-day event features international and Swabian food, as well as an arts and crafts market. The program also includes hands-on attractions for children and live performances for all age groups or interests. Jugglers, fire eaters, dancers, and actors are scheduled to perform live alongside rock, pop, reggae, and jazz bands. A band contest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. Young musicians, singers, songwriters and bands are welcome to register and show their talent on stage from noon to 6:30 p.m. The best four will be awarded prizes based on the combined score given by the jury and the public’s applause.

The festival traditionally closes with the district’s Sunday shopping on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Stuttgart Flea Market “Herbstflohmarkt”

DATES & TIMES: Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: All streets and squares in downtown Stuttgart

As soon as they move here, collectors and bargain lovers hear about the mammoth flea market that takes place in Stuttgart twice a year, so they will be happy to read that the fall one is coming up this month. Spread over 3000m across the city center, this busy assembly of colorful stands and stalls is one of the largest in Germany and a must-see for everybody, at least once.

Unlike the weekly flea market on Karlsplatz behind the Old Castle, the huge, biyearly ones do not showcase only the wares of professional vendors, but are rather a European-style, city-wide garage sale. Thousands of private citizens sign up online, empty their cellars, closets, or attics, then set up their “treasure troves” for sale in an around the three main squares of downtown Stuttgart. Locals generally make sure to plan at least a quick visit, rummage through some stands, chat with the marketers, and generally enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of this urban market. There is nothing that you can’t find, including real bargains, and, as the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Anyone can register to participate by purchasing Platzkarten, or place cards, for a maximum stand length of 6 yards at www.easyticketservice.de. Sign-ups typically start in early July for the fall market and around mid-May for the springtime one. Stands tend to get booked out fast. Further information at http://www.flohmarkt-karlsplatz.de/flohmarkt-fruehjahrherbst.html.

Stuttgart Beer Festival “Cannstatter Volksfest”

DATES: Sept. 23 – Oct. 9

TIMES: Mondays – Thursdays, noon – 11 p.m.

Fridays, noon – midnight

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – midnight

Sundays, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Special opening hours:

Friday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. – midnight.

LOCATION: Cannstatter Wasen in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Mercedesstraße 50, 70372 Stuttgart

The Cannstatter Volksfest, locally called “Wasen” from the name of its fest grounds in the district of Bad Cannstatt, is Stuttgart’s oldest and most famous festival. It combines a beer festival of nine tents and an “alpine village”, the largest traveling funfair in Europe, as well as a “peddler market” with old-style German merchandise. Wednesdays are “family days” with reduced prices for rides, food and parking throughout the fest. For more information see http://cannstatter-volksfest.de/en/service/families/.

The Cannstatter Volksfest has become the second largest beer festival worldwide by building upon a long, deep-felt history. It was founded by King William I in 1818 to celebrate the first good harvest after three years of famine due to poor crops and a long war. For this reason, the fest symbol is a huge maypole surmounted by a cornucopia of nature’s products – the so-called “fruit column” that towers near the information stand in the beer tents’ area.

History lives on especially at the first fest weekend in the “traditional morning” on the first Saturday – featuring traditional brass music and songs around the “fruit column” at 11 a.m. – as well as in the impressive historical parade through the streets of Bad Cannstatt on the first Sunday. Around 100 groups participate in the parade organized by the Cannstatter Volksfest Club beginning at 11 a.m. The club includes over 20,000 U.S. members, who usually send a delegation to this event. For parade route and further details, check http://cannstatter-volksfest.de/en/volksfest/festival-parade/.

Access to the fest grounds and tents is free of charge. However, if you are looking for a signature celebration with roast chicken and beer mugs, side by side with visitors from all over the world, a little planning is required. Weekends and evenings are generally booked out months in advance by groups of friends and local companies who organize team-building outings to the fest. Available seats can still be found at lunchtime, on Wednesdays, and on Sunday evenings. For hard-core party goers, some tents also offer bracelets that grant entrance without seats. Due to heightened public safety concerns, security checks at tent gates and removal of rowdy patrons are strictly enforced. A fest layout and links to the tents’ booking websites is available at http://cannstatter-volksfest.de/en/tents/.

Detailed, official information on history, facts, schedules, locations, on-site services, as well as a search engine to plan your trip with public transport are available in English at http://cannstatter-volksfest.de/en/.

Antique Market “Ludwigsburger Antikmeile”

DATES & TIMES: Sept. 24-25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Marktplatz in historic downtown Ludwigsburg

Lovers and collectors of antiques should not miss a treasure hunt at the open-air market “Ludwigsburger Antikmeile” on the last September weekend.

More than 170 professional dealers offer furniture, paintings, toys, books, glass, historic typewriters, cameras, telephones, sewing machines, train model, and all kinds of valuable and collectible items from older days.

The event includes shows and entertainment for the whole family, and a rich variety of food and drinks.

Sunday Shopping “Böblingen macht bunt”

DATES & TIMES: Sept. 25, 1 – 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Böblingen

“Böblingen colors up” is the theme of this year’s September shopping Sunday in the city that hosts Panzerkaserne. Most store in the downtown area will be open for business all afternoon, but not only: many retailers will offer hands-on activities and information booths, while restaurants and cafes will chip in with colorful foods and drinks. Best rock and pop sounds will be provided by the popular radio station Die Neue 107.7 in the Bahnhofstrasse, while a hued program for children is scheduled in the courtyard of the Kreissparkasse bank on Elbenplatz. Also, shuttle busses will be available to show visitors around downtown Böblingen and allow for easier, comfortable shopping.

A list of participating shops is available at http://www.boeblingen.de/,Lde/start/FreizeitKultur/Einkaufen.html

Fellbach Harvest Fest “Fellbacher Herbst”

DATES & TIMES: Oct. 7, 2 – 11 p.m., Oct. 8, 11a.m. – 12:30 a.m., Oct. 9-10, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

LOCATION: Various locations in Fellbach

Fellbacher Herbst is said to be the largest wine-makers’ festival in the State of Baden-Württemberg. It certainly offers a host of exquisite wines thanks to the award-winning wineries established on the town’s hillsides.

The fest started in 1938 and has established itself as a landmark wine event since the mid-40s. Traditionally, it starts on Thursday (Oct. 6, 7:30-11 p.m.) evening with an extensive wine tasting staged by the local winemakers’ association in the restored Schwabenlandhalle.

Fun rides and Swabian food stalls fill up the downtown area all weekend. The fest program includes an exhibit of flower arrangements evening in the Schwabenlandhalle at 7 p.m. on Friday, a harvest parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, a fireworks show with synchronized music at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and a lantern walk for children on Monday evening. Stores will be open for Sunday shopping on Oct. 9 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Light Festival “Waiblingen Leuchtet”

DATE & TIMES: Oct. 7, 7 – 11 p.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Waiblingen

For the town’s late shopping day, Waiblingen usually stages a festival of lights in its historical city center. The fascinating light shows have made “Waibling leuchtet” a save-the-date event in the Stuttgart region.

With stores exceptionally open until 11 p.m., a series of light installations, fire shows, and a myriad of candles artfully brighten up the timbered houses of downtown Waiblingen after sunset.

Live music, dance performances, deli food and beverages are also a typical part of this fine event.

Filder Cabbage Festival “Filderkrautfest”

DATES & TIMES: Oct. 14, 2 – 11 p.m.., Oct. 15, 2 – 11 p.m., Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Discover the unending possibilities of cabbage at the largest harvest festival in Germany devoted to this traditional crop. Over 40,000 visitors attend it each year to eyewitness cabbage-shredding and cabbage-carrying competitions, applaud brass bands, and enjoy hearty cabbage-based dishes. In fact, the oblong cabbage sort farmed in the Filder area near the Stuttgart Airport – Filderspitzkraut – is a renowned delicacy. According to German gourmets, local coleslaw, potato dumplings with sauerkraut, and cabbage burgers are among the best statewide.

Stores in Leinfelden-Echterdingen are open for evening shopping on Friday night, but celebrations officially start with the mayor’s beer-keg tapping on Saturday at 2 p.m. Over the weekend, a string of culinary delights and entertainment shows unravels in squares, streets, restaurants, barns, and booths all over town – including the colorful parade of antique vehicles and elaborately mustached drivers at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

NEW – Free Dedicated Evening Tour of Three Böblingen Business Facilities



DATES & TIMES: Oct. 19, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Böblingen

Everybody knows that Böblingen has a thriving economy and a rich business landscape, but few have had a chance to peek into production facilities or company headquarters in and around town. Now, thanks to the Böblingen

Tourist Board, some of these doors will open for one night – to the general population, and to the U.S. military community, as well. The program of the first doors-open night of Böblingen corporations on Wednesday, Oct. 19 – called “Wirschaft Live Erleben!” – features three high-profile, global companies: pharamaceutical trader Noweda in Böblingen, plant engineering Eisenmann in Holzgerlingen and the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen. Starting from 5:30 p.m. they will open their doors and show registered visitors around state-of-the-art production and storage facilities, and share interesting details on their corporate history.

A total of three tours is planned for German speakers, but the Böblingen Tourist Board will also offer a special tour in English for the U.S. military community. A dedicated bus will take a maximum of 25 participants from Panzer Kaserne to the three factories and back. Participation is first come first served and cost free. To sign up, send your name, address and contact number to the city tourist board at stadtmarketing@boeblingen.de.