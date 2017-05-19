Esslingen Wine Walk Sunday May 21

The Esslingen Wine Walk is coming up on Sunday, May 21.

You can either start at the Frauenkirsche in Esslingen and end at the winery in Mettingen where there’s a huge party with live music, hot food and of course, more wine or start at the winery (one stop before the Esslingen train stop on the S1) and walk towards Esslingen where you end your journey at the wineries pretty courtyard with vineyard and castle view located at Webergasse 7. There will likely be live music, food and wine there as well. The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can start any time, but know that it shuts down at 6 p.m. so plan accordingly.

Unique to the Esslingen wine walk is the cute glass and leather holder that they sell as you approach the first stand. Not sure what they will have this year, but they always have in the past.

Note: Do not attempt hiking the vineyards with the glass full of wine. It’s been tested and is always a fail… It will end up spilling on your clothes and/or the ground.

Helpful hints: The wine walk is reachable by public transportation and are pay as you go. Be sure to get the little card they have at the stands and collect stamps at all of the stands on your way. You can redeem that at the end for a free glass of wine. While there will be porta-potties, they sometimes aren’t available when you need them, so take advantage when you do see one. Be sure to wear a backpack and bring wet-wipes or hand sanitizer, tissues, bottled water, snacks such as crackers, cheese, sausage in case you don’t want to wait in a long line for something to eat. A cutting board and a knife are handy too. Wear sunscreen and layers.

Zum Wohl!!!

For information on English historical tours, wine tastings, participating in the wine harvest and things happening in and around Esslingen, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/esslingentourstastingsandmore/