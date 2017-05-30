Equestrian processions just one local tradition for Pentecost, June 4-5

By Teri Weiss

Special to The Citizen

June 4, the seventh Sunday after Easter, is Pentecost, or Whitsunday in English-speaking countries. It is the feast day of the Holy Spirit and the “birthday” of the Christian church.

The word Pentecost and the German word “Pfingsten” are both derived from the Greek “pentekoste,” meaning the 50th day after Easter. This holiday has commemorated the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles after Christ’s resurrection and ascension since the early fourth century.

In Germany, Christmas, Easter and Pentecost are high religious holidays, and each feast is celebrated not just on one, but on two successive days. While even non-Christians can associate Christmas with the birth, and Easter with the resurrection, of Jesus Christ, all too many Germans know little about, much less understand, the meaning of Pentecost. Indeed, for the majority of Germans, the double holiday on Sunday and Monday, has become a welcomed opportunity for days of rest, family gatherings and outdoor events.

There are a number of local and regional customs tied to this springtime holiday. Already during the Middle Ages, noble and royal marriages, knights’ jousting tournaments, riding competitions and aristocratic events were held with great pomp on Pentecost.

In Baden-Württemberg and elsewhere in southwest Germany, old and some re-discovered traditions are thriving, especially throughout rural areas: decorating houses, barns, chapels and churches with fresh-cut greenery, branches and twigs of birches and adorning rooms with flags and red – the color of Pentecost – flowers is customary.

Another, very old Swabian custom, related to Pentecost is the so-called “Pfingstritt,” formal horseback rides through meadows and fields, and riders’ processions. This is a big event for local townspeople and quite an attraction for tourists, as in Wurmlingen, near Tübingen, on Whit Monday (June 5).

For a “Flurumritt,” or ride through the fields, horsemen assemble in the market square and then trot around the fields nearby. In predominately Catholic towns, the parish priest accompanies them with acolytes who carry banners. People chant traditional festive hymns and religious songs, adding solemnity to the procession that concludes with the priest blessing the fields and requesting God’s help for another year’s bountiful crop growth.

At church services, singing Pentecost hymns is central to the celebration in the Western tradition such as Martin Luther’s “Komm, Heiliger Geist, Herre Gott,” (Come, Holy Spirit, God and Lord), or Hildegard von Bingen’s “O Holy spirit, Root of Life” and “Veni Sancte Spiritus.”

In past times, some superstitions about Pentecost revolved around certain herbs, plants and flowers. Calendula, or Ringelblume, for example was believed to have curative powers if picked on Whitsunday morning or at sunrise. Or that face-washing with Pentecost dew would prevent freckles. It was also hoped that water scooped up from wells or brooks at this time would heal the sick, or that lighting a candle from a Pentecost bonfire would dispel evil spirits. These and other traditions have been maintained for centuries because people nostalgically enjoyed them or because they believed in their familiar value.

In our modern, fast-paced world, tradition can be a welcomed mainstay and comforting respite.

The Wurmlinger Pfingstritt will be held June 5 starting at 1 p.m. For more information, visit here.