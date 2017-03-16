Get ready for Easter markets in Germany

Compiled by USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

It’s time for spring and Easter markets in Germany. The markets typically run from March through April. As almost every town and village offers Easter and spring activities, here’s a small selection of markets worth visiting.

Mar. 18-19: Schwetzingen International Easter Market

More than 50 artists from all over the world will present artfully designed Easter eggs during the The Schwetzingen International Easter Market northwest of Baden-Württemberg, just south of Heidelberg. The market will be held at the Schwetzingen Castle and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost €6. For more information. visit www.ostereiermarkt.com.

March 23-26: Fellbach International Easter Market

Fellbach will host its international “Ostereierbörse,” or Easter egg market, at the Schwabenlandhalle event center (Tainerstrasse 7, 70734 Fellbach). More than 180 vendors will offer arts and crafts, ceramics, books, interior decorations, jewelry, paintings, baked goods and 12,000 artfully designed Easter eggs. The market includes a petting zoo with rabbits, hens and chickens. Child care and hands on-activities for children are also available. The market is open March 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost €4. For more information, visit www.freizeit-kunstmaerkte.de.

March 31-April 17: Nürnberg Easter Market

Nürnberg’s annual “Ostermarkt,” or Easter market, at the “Hauptmarkt” market square hosts 100 booths offering arts and crafts, ceramics, books, interior decorations and more. A special crafts shop will be set in front of the Town Hall, April 8-9. The market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., including Easter Monday, closed Good Friday (April 14). For more information, visit www.nuernberg.de.

April 9: Waldenbuch Easter Market

The theme “Easter” is highlighted in the Museum der Alltagskultur (Museum of Everyday Culture) at the castle, Schloss Waldenbuch, and presented in a guided tour. Outside, the city hosts an Easter market where craftsmen show old and new techniques and sell handmade products. For children, a petting zoo with Easter bunnies will be open. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.museum-der-alltagskultur.de.

View more popular Easter Market day trips for Seligenstadt, Miltenberg, Maulbronn, and Michelstadt within three hours of Stuttgart, here, or www.ostereiermaerkte.de.



For a list of all the Easter and spring markets in Baden-Württemberg, check out www.ostern-in-deutschland.de/baden-wuerttemberg.html.