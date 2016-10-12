Join the annual U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Lantern Walk, Nov. 7-8 and 10 on Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Panzer Kaserne respectively. The event is open to all ages within the Stuttgart military community.

What began as a Child, Youth and School Services SKIES Unlimited German student’s tradition, has turned into an big event with children and parents participating from accross the Stuttgart military community. Walkers bring their own lanterns, or “Lanternelaufen,” and come together to celebrate “Martinstag.”

Lantern Walk Schedule:

Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. on Patch Barracks, meet at the Hub, Youth Center, Building 2337.

Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. on Robinson Barracks, meet at the RB Community Club, Building 168.

Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. on Panzer Kaserne, meet at the School Age Center, Building 3163.

Lanterns can be purchased at local stores throughout Germany or participants can also get creative and make their own lanterns to bring. Contact the Patch Arts & Crafts Center for inspiration, Building 2329 on Patch Barracks, DSN: 430-5270/civ. 0711 680-5270.

Tip from the USAG Stuttgart Safety Office: Use battery operated tealights inside lanterns and during the holiday season to prevent risk of fire.

For information, contact Child, Youth, and School Services, DSN: 430-7180/civ. 0711-680-7180.