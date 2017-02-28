Car season is back: Europe’s largest vintage motor show

By Laura Cambiago Spangler

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Photos courtesy of RETRO Messen GmbH

If you are a motorhead, chances are that you’ve heard of the upcoming Retro Classics at the Stuttgart Trade Fair (Landesmesse) and that you’re planning a visit.

The 2017 edition of Europe’s largest vintage motor show is gearing up to enthuse the public, March 2-5, with another staggering display of classic cars and motorcycles, newer collectibles, sports vehicles, trucks, accessories, and all kinds of automobilia.

Exhibits are grouped by genre and country. Hall 6 is devoted to commercial vehicles, Hall 5 traditionally hosts American classics and U.S. automotive paraphernalia, while expo plaza, Hall 1 gallery, part of Hall 8 and the inner open space Rothaus plaza will showcase the offer of private sellers. This year’s novelty are a made-in-Italy exhibit in Hall C2 and a matching sales area for Italian vehicles on the East Gate side of the trade fair.

The offer is varied, in all price ranges, and huge, with more than 700 vehicles up for sale. Buyers who wish to roar off proudly in their brand-new purchase can do so after a pit stop at the vehicle registration stand of the Böblingen County Administration in Hall 6.

Special exhibitions will be staged throughout the expo. Two-wheeler fans shall not miss Dr. Mechanik’s live show in Hall 5, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness the birth of a motorcycle, from the initial design to the final product, or the “Historic Bikes with British Accent” exhibit presented by the Allgemeiner Motorradsport Club Leonberg.

After last year’s successful premiere, Retro Classics 2017 will feature an auction day in Hall 4 on March 3 starting at 3 p.m. Collectors and would-be are welcome to bid for rare classic treasures like a Mercedes-Benz 190 SL or a rare Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale, as well as for more affordable and recent models of the 1970s and 1980s. Organizers Auction & Markt call them “youngtimers” and stress their popularity among an increasing number of buyers looking for the dream car of their teen years – but also among non-buyers.

“In addition to the pure thrills and the triumph in the event of a successful bid, an auction ultimately provides an opportunity to meet a large number of like-minded people from the car scene and talk shop,” spokesman Günter Kaufmann said.

Retro Classics caters to an international public and is considered a must for motor fans. In 2016, it reached a total of 90,000 visitors and 800 journalists, but organizers expect to set new record figures this year.

Doors open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2; then daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 5.

Single tickets are priced 18€, family tickets 40€. Free admission for kids 6 years and younger.