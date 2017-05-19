Bike Action Days in Stuttgart this weekend

Bike Action Days 2017 and Cycling Race BW

At the Stuttgarter Fahrradaktionsagen May 20 and 21, find out about a variety of topics related to cycling in Stuttgart and Baden-Württemberg. For two days, everything about the bike revolves around the castle with news, promotions and information. You can experience the latest developments in bicycles, tips on traffic safety, bicycle services and tour planning. Entertaining attractions and a stage program complete the program. On Sunday, the “RadSternfahrt BW” will take center stage.

Saturday, May 20

Bike Action

From 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Stuttgart Palace Square. You can discuss the bicycle traffic policy with representatives of the Stuttgart municipal council and the specialized administration. In addition, you will find interesting information about the latest developments in bicycles, bike tours and much more.

Children and young people can demonstrate their skills on the bike course.

Trial World Champion Markus Stahlberg and other show acts on the stage provide an action-packed program.

You can have your bike checked for traffic safety with the free bicycle service of the Initiative RadKULTUR or NEUEN ARBEIT gGmbH. Minor defects are repaired on site.

Your old bicycle can be donated at the event for a good cause “Bicycles for Africa.” ​​

Explore Stuttgart and its surroundings on guided cycling tours. The detailed tour offer can be found in the flyer (PDF)

Family cycling tour route to Herrenberg

12 hrs castle square, Infostand Naturfreunde-Radgruppe-Stuttgart

Length approx. 30 km / The tour takes us on the edge of the hedges at small rivers and streams, through small villages to the old town of Herrenberg. Suitable for children from about 7 years.

Costs: VVS, eventual entry + 4 EUR for

Tel .: 0711 2578751

Cycling tour with mineral water tasting

1 pm starts at castle square, Infostand Naturfreunde-Radgruppe-Stuttgart

Length approx. 15 km

Stuttgart has the largest mineral water catchment of Western Europe. It is often assumed that all sources taste the same but is a big mistake. We want to make a mineral water tasting through Stuttgart, Germany. Please bring drinking cups.

Costs: 4 EUR for non-members.

Tel .: 0711 617394

Saturday Bike Fever

7 pm Castle square, Kunstgebäude Bolzstraße

Length approx. 25 km

Stuttgart by night – experienced by bicycle. E njoy the evening with panoramic views of Stuttgart. Refuel i n the beer garden, t hen back to the castle square. Working bike lights are mandatory.

Tel .: 0711 5050649, stefan.tumback@adfc-bw.de

Sunday, May 21

Bike Action Day and Cycling Race BW

On Sunday, the “RadSternfahrt BW” will take center stage. Cycling enthusiasts have the opportunity to cycle to the castle square on various routes on main roads from the surrounding countryside to the cycling day. The cycle tour is organized by the ADFC, other environmental associations and the Critical Mass, as well as supported by the state capital Stuttgart.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , visitors will find interesting facts about cycling in and around Stuttgart. An entertaining accompanying program will round off the day.

Contact

You have any questions or suggestions? E-mail:

fahrradaktionstage@stuttgart.de