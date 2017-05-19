Bike Action Days in Stuttgart this weekend

Bike Action Days 2017 and Cycling Race BW
At the Stuttgarter Fahrradaktionsagen May 20 and 21, find out about a variety of topics related to cycling in Stuttgart and Baden-Württemberg. For two days, everything about the bike revolves around the castle with news, promotions and information. You can experience the latest developments in bicycles, tips on traffic safety, bicycle services and tour planning. Entertaining attractions and a stage program complete the program. On Sunday, the “RadSternfahrt BW” will take center stage.
Saturday, May 20
Bike Action
- From 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Stuttgart Palace Square. You can discuss the bicycle traffic policy with representatives of the Stuttgart municipal council and the specialized administration. In addition, you will find interesting information about the latest developments in bicycles, bike tours and much more.
- Children and young people can demonstrate their skills on the bike course.
- Trial World Champion Markus Stahlberg and other show acts on the stage provide an action-packed program.
- You can have your bike checked for traffic safety with the free bicycle service of the Initiative RadKULTUR or NEUEN ARBEIT gGmbH. Minor defects are repaired on site.
- Your old bicycle can be donated at the event for a good cause “Bicycles for Africa.”
- Explore Stuttgart and its surroundings on guided cycling tours. The detailed tour offer can be found in the flyer (PDF)
Sunday, May 21
Bike Action Day and Cycling Race BW
On Sunday, the “RadSternfahrt BW” will take center stage. Cycling enthusiasts have the opportunity to cycle to the castle square on various routes on main roads from the surrounding countryside to the cycling day. The cycle tour is organized by the ADFC, other environmental associations and the Critical Mass, as well as supported by the state capital Stuttgart.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , visitors will find interesting facts about cycling in and around Stuttgart. An entertaining accompanying program will round off the day.
Contact
You have any questions or suggestions? E-mail:
fahrradaktionstage@stuttgart.de