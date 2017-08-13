15th annual fireworks competition to light up skies

Germany, Mexico and Australia will participate in the 15th International Fireworks Festival “Flammende Sterne” (Flaming Stars), taking place Aug. 18 – 20 on the former country garden show site in Scharnhauser Park, Ostfildern.

Around 50,000 visitors from all over Baden-Württemberg will again be expected this year to the three-day sky spectacle, which has now become one of the most important competitions of its kind in Europe.

The best pyro technicians, the crème de la crème of their guild, will come together to measure their abilities.

The event features a music festival, live drummers, hot air balloons, a family program, market, Ferris wheel and gastronomy. This year features Mexican dancers and an Australian digeridoo beat box show. There will also be a laser show with double the number of lasers and new techniques for for surprising effects. (Note: no federal endorsement for this event is implied.)

Website – http://www.flammende-sterne.de/

Address – Claude-Dornier-Strasse 66, 73760 Ostfildern, Germany

Tickets – http://www.flammende-sterne.de/festival-ticket/