Welcome to Stuttgart: Religious services in the community

Religious Support Office

USAG Stuttgart

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Religious Support Office attempts to meet the needs of different faiths by providing many different religious services.

The Stuttgart military community is one of many faiths. Traditional Protestant services, including liturgical, contemporary Christian and gospel worship services are offered on Sundays. Catholic Mass is celebrated throughout the week across the Stuttgart military community, while Jewish services are held the first and third Friday of the month in the Panzer Chapel.

In addition to a wide variety of religious worship services, the RSO also provides religious education activities including Bible studies, children’s church, youth groups, vacation Bible school and more.

Chapels are located on Patch Barracks in Bldg. 2305, Robinson Barracks in Bldg. 115 and Panzer Kaserne in Bldg. 2940.

Below is a list of useful numbers for the USAG Stuttgart chaplaincy. All phone numbers are local DSN followed by the commercial phone numbers.

Panzer Kaserne

USAG Stuttgart Command Chaplain: 431-3079 or 07031 15 3079

Deputy Command Chaplain: 431-3027 or 07031 15 3027

RSO administrator/chapel coordinator: 431-3079 or 07031 15 3079

NCOIC: 431-2081 or 07031 15 2081

Resource manager: 431-3069 or 07031 15 3069

Fund manager: 431-3074 or 07031 15 3074

Chaplain resource management assistant: 431-3075 or 07031 15 3075

Director of Religious Education: 431-3071 or 07031-15-3071

Family Life Chaplain: 431-3030 or 07031 15 3030

1st Battalion, 10th Special Force Group Chaplain: 431-2313 or 07031 15 2313

Patch Barracks

Catholic Chaplain: 430-9213 or 0711 680-9213

Catholic Parish coordinator: 430-8352 or 0711 680-8352

Patch Chapel coordinator: 430-9215 or 0711 680 9215

USAG Chapel Youth Leaders: 430-7237 or 0711 680 7237

Family counseling

Confidential counseling services for families struggling with a wide variety of fissues are available at the Stuttgart Family Life Center, adjacent to the Panzer Chapel. To schedule an appointment, call 431-3030/civ. 07031-15-3030.

For more information on the RSO or difficult-to-find faith-based services, contact the RSO at 431-3079/civ. 07031-15-3079.