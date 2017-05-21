Welcome to Stuttgart: In-processing made easy at the Stuttgart CPF

By Marion E. Bruce

In-Processing Specialist

USAG Stuttgart Central Processing Facility

All personnel arriving to work within the USAG Stuttgart military community should be picked up by their unit or sponsor.

Soldiers routed to Ramstein Air Base will automatically be overnighted, there, and then taken by shuttle to Stuttgart the next day. The Central Processing Facility (CPF) will call their units when they arrive (personnel flying in to Frankfurt, traveling with pets should take the train to Stuttgart unless the unit/sponsor arranges to meet them there).

Everyone, military and civilian, who are assigned, attached or otherwise performing duty in Stuttgart, will report to the CPF for initial in-processing. Sponsors should escort incoming personnel to the CPF to fill out a questionnaire to be scheduled for in-processing.

Unit commanders and supervisors will ensure that newly assigned military and DA civilian personnel report to the CPF on the first workday after arriving in the community to attend all required community in-processing before being released by the CPF, and to ensure new personnel are not assigned duties until CPF processing requirements are completed, per AE Reg. 612-1.

The CPF is your one-stop in-processing center. Newcomers will be scheduled for a 10-day in-processing period beginning one or two duty days after arrival. There are also approximately three days built in to the schedule to allow time to complete the in-processing checklist and accomplish unit check-in. The mandatory portion of the in-processing checklist ensures that personnel are properly physically in-processed at all necessary stations.

On your first or second day, you’ll attend a half-day community briefing consisting of the following:

CPF overview of the schedule and in-processing checklist;

Transportation briefing including information on dates of arrival of your shipments; and

Housing Office briefing which is required before you are assigned to quarters or given a statement of non-availability for off-post housing and provided with approved addresses (contractors are not authorized to use housing services.)

Immediately afterward, Soldiers will remain at the CPF to settle any travel and PCS vouchers with Army Finance.

Two hours of required SHARP/SAPR, ASAP, and Suicide Prevention training are given that afternoon. CPF will record your mandatory attendance and provide it to your unit.

The schedule contains two full days of mandatory In-processing Training Center briefings covering antiterrorism, TRICARE, landlords/tenants and the garrison command brief.

Two days of mandatory resiliency training covers seven modules of organizational and behavioral topics with the aim of improving teamwork, especially in the joint environment.

Civilian employees will attend a Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) in-processing briefing that normally takes place Thursday mornings. Once the CPAC processing is complete, civilians will return to the CPF to complete the appropriate briefing modules and other required in-processing tasks before starting their new jobs.

New personnel will be scheduled for one day of host nation orientation. The orientation is an overview of German language and customs with a half-day bus trip to learn what to expect in restaurants and how to operate the local public transit systems. Bring euros!

A half-day is reserved for drivers training and testing. All personnel assigned to Germany must have a USAREUR driver’s license before renting, driving or registering a vehicle on post. Online testing is also now an option through Joint Knowledge Online.

Newcomers may accompany the TRICARE patient liaison on a visit to local German hospitals where they could be taken in an emergency or referred to for specialty care (the Patch Clinic has no after hours or emergency care, and the nearest military hospital is Landstuhl, about three hours away by car). This half-day tour is highly popular.

Spouses of incoming personnel are welcome to attend any training, but must sign up for a seat on the bus for the hospital and orientation tours. Children under 16 are not allowed on the tours or in the training classes.

Get started earlier

The CPF in Bldg. 2913 on Panzer Kaserne is open weekdays 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Call DSN 431-2599 or civ. 07031-15-2599 for more information.

To receive the standard in-processing email that includes sample two-week schedules, bus schedules, kaserne maps, driver training details and other information usually contained in an in-processing packet, as well as the in-processing questionnaire, please contact the CPF at usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.cpf@mail.mil.