Welcome to Stuttgart: What to know about the Stuttgart military community

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is a joint service military community composed of five installations in the greater Stuttgart metropolitan area.

Stuttgart in the state of Baden-Württemberg is in southwest Germany. There are 13 states in Germany and three cities that carry the same status as states. With a population of more eight million in the city and metropolitan area, it is the fourth largest metro area in the country. It is a thriving major German population center with a wide variety of industry and tourism. The annual Cannstatter Volksfest is the second largest festival in the world after Oktoberfest.

More than 20,000 U.S. military personnel, U.S. federal agencies, civilians and family member make up the garrison community working at Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Kelley Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Stuttgart Army Airfield.

Panzer Kaserne, located in Böblingen, has the garrison headquarters where most of the in-and-out-processing customer service is done. It is home Stuttgart and Patch Elementary Schools and Stuttgart High School. The garrison’s main Exchange, the Panzer Hotel and a small commissary are located here. Panzer Kaserne is where incoming personnel pick up their personally owned vehicles, have them inspected and get them registered; additionally, the Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Auto Skills Center and the Exchange Car Care are here.

A short distance away along highway K1055, AKA “Frog Road” because of the signs warning drivers to be aware of migratory frogs crossing the road, is Patch Barracks in Stuttgart-Vaihingen. Patch is home to the U.S. European Command. The installation features Patch Middle School, the garrison’s main commissary, a gas station and shoppette, movie theater and food court, car wash, Thrift Store and other services. Patch is one of the two main residential installations in Stuttgart.

Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart-Möhringen is home to U.S. Africa Command, the Stuttgart Legal Assistance Office, the award-winning Kelley Theatre, a commissary, gas station, the Kelley Club and a child development center. The more than 1,300 housing units at Panzer Kaserne and Kelley Barracks combined hold approximately 40 percent of the family housing units, and 50 percent of the unaccompanied housing.

Robinson Barracks, located in Stuttgart Bad-Cannstatt, is primarily a residential installation. Together with Patch Barracks, it has approximately 60 percent of the family housing and 50 percent of the unaccompanied housing. It features Robinson Barracks Elementary School, a commissary, furniture store and broadcast studios for American Forces Network Stuttgart.

Finally, Stuttgart Army Airfield in Filderstadt is the home for the aviation arms of each respective combatant commands, as well as the primary platform for military cargo. It is etched in history as one of the main locations for aircraft used during the Berlin Airlift, 1948-1948.

