Welcome to Stuttgart: Getting around using public transport in Germany

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Public transport in Germany and throughout Europe is the ideal way to travel. The German transit system service is a vast, extensive network of stations that are accessible, most within walking distance of almost everywhere within the Stuttgart area.

Buying tickets can be done at stations or online. One option is to download the Verkehrs Verbund Stuttgart (VVS) mobile app. There you can set up an account which stores your credit card information to purchase tickets on the go. Once purchased, the app stores a bar code which can be shown to ticket checkers to scan by request as proof of purchase. An email receipt is also automatically sent to you as an alternate proof of purchase including the barcode. Just be sure to keep your phone charged while you’re on the train.

For ticketing information on local and regional trains, ticket machines are available at each station stop to purchase a paper ticket. While some have a touch screen interface, many older platform machines have codes to enter in to determine your zone and ticket type. (more on navigating zones below).

Ticket machines at most train stations not only sell tickets but also offer information about schedules, delays and services available. Travelers can also print up a travel itinerary free of charge. Not all machines may accept credit cards so it is always recommended to carry euro, or use the mobile app which can link to your credit card.

The entire Deutsche Bahn network and most of the regional networks operate on the honor system. Travelers purchase tickets and step onto the train without a gate or an attendant checking the ticket upon entry. Passengers with paper tickets must stamp their ticket on the train when using U-Bahn local transit, or at the station platform or entrance to the train station when taking S-Bahn or regional trains. Not having a valid ticket will result in fines.

Conductors periodically check for tickets and the fines for riding without a ticket can be very hefty. It is important for travelers to make sure they have valid tickets for each and every trip, no matter how short.

Occasionally ticket machines may be inoperable, so aside from using the mobile app, buy some of the four-pass paper tickets in advance to keep on hand, especially when visitors are in town. They are good unstamped for one year and transferable to anyone.

The three levels of transit services work together to connect to nearly every city, town or village in Germany. Stops and stations may be serviced by multiple transit agencies or just a single company, mainly VVS that operates S-Bahn lines, U-Bahn lines, Strassenbahn (streetcar) and a variety of bus lines.

You can book through the Bahn office using a VAT tax form, or online for long distance travel and express trains between cities and bordering countries such as France and Austria.

S-Bahn red trains are for short-distance and express service within a region. An S-Bahn train is a no-frills commuter train without toilets or concessions.

A Regiobahn (regional) train, also red, is for any distance within a region and can be very cost-effective. It has toilets (not to be used when the train is at a station) and some trains have a concessions cart with coffee and snacks.

The white ICE (InterCity Express) trains with fewer stops are for long distances, to include neighboring countries. ICE train seats may be reserved, including specifics like having a window seat with a table or a quieter compartment, plus they have WiFi, a dining (bistro) car and a cart with food and beverages will make periodic trips past your seat.

The local U-Bahn trains and city buses are also partially serviced by DB to provide localized transport between cities and stations within in the region. Service routes range from Weil der Stadt to Rudersberg Oberndorf and Ludwigsburg to Filderstadt.

Navigating the transit systems

Transit line maps are available at station platforms, online and within the mobile apps. Local train travel in Stuttgart is broken down by zones and are generally learned as you go.

Examples travelling to downtown Stuttgart:

From Boeblingen (Near Panzer Kaserne): 4 zones

From Vaihingen (Near Patch Barracks): 3 zones

From Mohringen (Near Kelley Barracks): 2 zones

From Robinson Barracks area stations: 2 zones

From downtown Stuttgart, Hauptbahnhof main station to the Stuttgart Airport: 3 zones

Not all tickets are created equal

The key to car-free European adventures is knowing your options and how to get the local deals.

A 4-pass paper ticket is available at machines. This ticket is good for four train rides within the purchased zones. Unstamped tickets are good for one year.

A short-trip ticket is for passengers travelling within under three U-Bahn stops.

A day ticket, available on all local trains within a selected zone, is good all day.

A group day ticket is good for more than one person, up to 5 people.

Though it sounds easy enough, simply buying a ticket, when combined with the language barrier and the not-so-consistent ticket machines, can be overwhelming. When all else fails, ask the experts to help you get started.

Several bread-and-butter deals are always available at the ticket kiosks. The following are by no means an exhaustive list, but should get travelers off on the right foot.

The Bahn office is located at the Hauptbahnhof Stuttgart main station downtown, and also in the main stations in Vaihingen near Patch Barracks, and the Boeblingen station near Panzer Kaserne. Agents there can help you find the best fares travel. You can also purchase weekly, monthly and yearly local train passes. The Bahn offices accept VAT forms, best used when booking costly or multiple trips. there‘s a two-euro fee for purchasing in-person, but it is a small price to pay when you consider the VAT form.

BahnCards

BahnCards are a fantastic deal for travelers who use the train frequently and can pay for themselves on the first purchase. Before purchasing a ticket to travel outside of Stuttgart, ask about how getting a BahnCard 25 or 50 would affect the price.

With a BahnCard 25, travelers get 25 percent off all regular and saver fares. DB often publishes trial offers, like a card for 19 euros that is valid for three months (or similar promotions you can use to test out) if buying a card for the year is worth it to you or not.

With a BahnCard 50, travelers receive 50 percent off all regular fare purchases (but not saver fares). This card is best for travelers who use the train several times each month outside of Stuttgart.

Although there’s no substitute for good advance planning, many of the standing ticket offers through Deutsche Bahn provide flexibility for the spontaneous traveler. Taking the train offers several benefits and can even be a viable, inexpensive option when traveling in a group.

A car may get you there quicker, but getting there faster isn’t always the best way to travel.

Baden-Württemberg Regional Ticket

BW tickets apply to regional trains, not ICE, and your train must depart after 9 a.m. on weekdays. This ticket is perfect for day trips on regional trains and the S-Bahn for solo travel or with a group of friends. The ticket is good for up to five people. You must write your name on the ticket. Make sure your train will arrive before the ticket expires.

Quer-durchs-Land and Schönes-Wochenende Ticket

The Quer-durch-Land (across the country) ticket offers unlimited regional train travel for one day throughout Germany, Monday-Friday. Like the BW Pass, it’s good for up to five people. The Schönes-Wochenende (beautiful weekend) ticket is good for travel on weekends. Up to five people can travel using this ticket.

BLUF on rail travel in Germany

For offers and ticketing information, how to get an app for your phone to manage your travel, or to learn about services and routes in English, visit www.db.de.