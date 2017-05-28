Features, Newcomers

Welcome to Stuttgart: Dining ideas for the community

May 28, 2017

Thanksgiving dinner is served at the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility, Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 23, 2016. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The following is a list of venues for eating on Kelley Barracks, Patch Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Robinson Barracks.

Kelley Barracks

Commissary — Bldg. 3316
Custom cakes, fresh sandwiches to-go, lunchtime salad bar

Exchange Roving Concession
Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Broadway Cafe is located in the Kelley Theatre Center. Photo by USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Kelley Club — Bldg. 3300
Specialty: Weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet
Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday 5 – 9 p.m.

The Broadway Café — Bldg. 3320
Coffee, cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate, and tea, as well as a delicious selection of bagels, cakes and freshly baked cookies

German Kantina
Open for breakfast and lunch services, Monday — Friday from 6:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

 

Panzer Kaserne

Commissary — Bldg. 2957
Special service includes fresh sandwiches and sushi to-go

Thor stands watch at the entrance of the 1/10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility on Panzer Kaserne. Photo by John Reese, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility – Bldg. 2963
Weekdays, breakfast 7 – 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed holidays and training holidays.

 

Main Exchange Food Court – Bldg. 2903
Burger King
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.
Charley’s
Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Popeye’s
Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 – 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Pizza Hut
Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday
Sehne Bakery
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starbucks
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Roving concessions
Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

German American Kantine – Bldg. 2913
German-American daily breakfast and lunch specials, including coffee to-go
Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Irish Pub, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998
Full service bar
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 6 – 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. – midnight

Strike Zone Snack Bar, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998
Salads, burgers, cheese steaks, chicken, hot dogs, pizza, combo meals, and much more
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – midnight, Sundays noon – 6 p.m.

 

Patch Barracks

Commissary — Bldg. 2350
Special services include bakery, custom cakes, deli, fresh and made-to-order sandwiches to-go, rotisserie chicken, lunchtime salad bar, and sushi. Deli hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Exchange food court, Patch Barracks. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Exchange Food Court — Bldg. 2330
Burger King
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Taco Bell
10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Subway
10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday
Sehne Bakery
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday

German Kantine — Bldg. 2913
German and American cuisine
Hours: Weekdays, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Java Café — Bldg. 2325
Starbucks coffee, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, soup, and much more
Hours: Weekdays, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Backlot Bar — Bldg. 2345
Full service bar
Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 – 11 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturdays 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sundays 4 p.m. – midnight

Patch Community Club — Bldg. 2345
Burgers, chicken, mozzarella sticks, egg rolls, and much more
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; 4 to 11 p.m., Monday to Thursday; and 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

 

Robinson Barracks

Commissary — Bldg. 146
Special service includes custom cakes.

 

Stuttgart Golf Course

Golfer’s Garden Restaurant is located in the garrison’s golf course clubhouse.

Golfer’s Garden Restaurant
975 Aldingerstrasse, 70806 Kornwestheim
German, American, Greek and Italian cuisine
Hours: Mondays 1 – 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

(Note: The roving concessions rotate between the different garrison installations. One week it could be chicken and schweinhaxen, the next kebabs and mini-donuts, the next brats and steaks. A recent addition is a hamburger truck.)

 

 

