Welcome to Stuttgart: Dining ideas for the community

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The following is a list of venues for eating on Kelley Barracks, Patch Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Robinson Barracks.

Kelley Barracks



Commissary — Bldg. 3316

Custom cakes, fresh sandwiches to-go, lunchtime salad bar

Exchange Roving Concession

Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kelley Club — Bldg. 3300

Specialty: Weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet

Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday 5 – 9 p.m.

The Broadway Café — Bldg. 3320

Coffee, cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate, and tea, as well as a delicious selection of bagels, cakes and freshly baked cookies

German Kantina

Open for breakfast and lunch services, Monday — Friday from 6:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Panzer Kaserne

Commissary — Bldg. 2957

Special service includes fresh sandwiches and sushi to-go

1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility – Bldg. 2963

Weekdays, breakfast 7 – 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed holidays and training holidays.

Main Exchange Food Court – Bldg. 2903

Burger King

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.

Charley’s

Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Popeye’s

Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 – 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pizza Hut

Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday

Sehne Bakery

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starbucks

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Roving concessions

Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

German American Kantine – Bldg. 2913

German-American daily breakfast and lunch specials, including coffee to-go

Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Irish Pub, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998

Full service bar

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 6 – 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. – midnight

Strike Zone Snack Bar, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998

Salads, burgers, cheese steaks, chicken, hot dogs, pizza, combo meals, and much more

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – midnight, Sundays noon – 6 p.m.

Patch Barracks

Commissary — Bldg. 2350

Special services include bakery, custom cakes, deli, fresh and made-to-order sandwiches to-go, rotisserie chicken, lunchtime salad bar, and sushi. Deli hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Exchange Food Court — Bldg. 2330

Burger King

7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Taco Bell

10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Subway

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Sehne Bakery

6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday

German Kantine — Bldg. 2913

German and American cuisine

Hours: Weekdays, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Java Café — Bldg. 2325

Starbucks coffee, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, soup, and much more

Hours: Weekdays, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Backlot Bar — Bldg. 2345

Full service bar

Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 – 11 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturdays 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sundays 4 p.m. – midnight

Patch Community Club — Bldg. 2345

Burgers, chicken, mozzarella sticks, egg rolls, and much more

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; 4 to 11 p.m., Monday to Thursday; and 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

Robinson Barracks

Commissary — Bldg. 146

Special service includes custom cakes.

Stuttgart Golf Course

Golfer’s Garden Restaurant

975 Aldingerstrasse, 70806 Kornwestheim

German, American, Greek and Italian cuisine

Hours: Mondays 1 – 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(Note: The roving concessions rotate between the different garrison installations. One week it could be chicken and schweinhaxen, the next kebabs and mini-donuts, the next brats and steaks. A recent addition is a hamburger truck.)