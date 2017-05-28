Welcome to Stuttgart: Dining ideas for the community

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
The following is a list of venues for eating on Kelley Barracks, Patch Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Robinson Barracks.
Kelley Barracks
Commissary — Bldg. 3316
Custom cakes, fresh sandwiches to-go, lunchtime salad bar
Exchange Roving Concession
Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kelley Club — Bldg. 3300
Specialty: Weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet
Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday 5 – 9 p.m.
The Broadway Café — Bldg. 3320
Coffee, cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate, and tea, as well as a delicious selection of bagels, cakes and freshly baked cookies
German Kantina
Open for breakfast and lunch services, Monday — Friday from 6:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Panzer Kaserne
Commissary — Bldg. 2957
Special service includes fresh sandwiches and sushi to-go
1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility – Bldg. 2963
Weekdays, breakfast 7 – 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed holidays and training holidays.
Main Exchange Food Court – Bldg. 2903
Burger King
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.
Charley’s
Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Popeye’s
Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 – 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Pizza Hut
Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday
Sehne Bakery
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starbucks
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Roving concessions
Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
German American Kantine – Bldg. 2913
German-American daily breakfast and lunch specials, including coffee to-go
Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Irish Pub, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998
Full service bar
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 6 – 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. – midnight
Strike Zone Snack Bar, Galaxy Bowling Entertainment Center — Bldg. 2998
Salads, burgers, cheese steaks, chicken, hot dogs, pizza, combo meals, and much more
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – midnight, Sundays noon – 6 p.m.
Patch Barracks
Commissary — Bldg. 2350
Special services include bakery, custom cakes, deli, fresh and made-to-order sandwiches to-go, rotisserie chicken, lunchtime salad bar, and sushi. Deli hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Exchange Food Court — Bldg. 2330
Burger King
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Taco Bell
10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Subway
10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday
Sehne Bakery
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday
German Kantine — Bldg. 2913
German and American cuisine
Hours: Weekdays, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Java Café — Bldg. 2325
Starbucks coffee, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, soup, and much more
Hours: Weekdays, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Backlot Bar — Bldg. 2345
Full service bar
Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 – 11 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturdays 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sundays 4 p.m. – midnight
Patch Community Club — Bldg. 2345
Burgers, chicken, mozzarella sticks, egg rolls, and much more
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; 4 to 11 p.m., Monday to Thursday; and 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
Robinson Barracks
Commissary — Bldg. 146
Special service includes custom cakes.
Stuttgart Golf Course
Golfer’s Garden Restaurant
975 Aldingerstrasse, 70806 Kornwestheim
German, American, Greek and Italian cuisine
Hours: Mondays 1 – 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(Note: The roving concessions rotate between the different garrison installations. One week it could be chicken and schweinhaxen, the next kebabs and mini-donuts, the next brats and steaks. A recent addition is a hamburger truck.)