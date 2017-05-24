Welcome to Stuttgart: Where community members say “I’m glad I live here”



USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart welcomes incoming community members to the 2017 best garrison in the Army during PCS (permanent change of station) season.

Stuttgart is a great place to work and live, with a dynamic joint military community spread across five installations. The operational environment, coupled with all of the off-duty activities the greater Stuttgart area has to offer, should make this a professionally and personally rewarding assignment.

The Army Communities of Excellence awarded the gold medal to USAG Stuttgart for the overall quality of life, how well the garrison provides base operations, and training support. The garrison was graded on seven specific categories using the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award criteria as a framework for the performance assessment. Using Baldrige-based performance assessments for all Army installations and communities, and focusing on how well all garrisons provided excellence in facilities and services in support of Soldiers, their families and civilians, the ACOE selected Stuttgart for top honors.

USAG Stuttgart is the home of multiple tactical, operational and strategic-level Department of Defense organizations; the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, Special Operations Command Europe, Special Operations Command Africa, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, and Defense Information Systems Agency Europe are all headquartered here. Community members work with members from all services, the State Department and other agencies.

This special edition of the Citizen is your guide to a smooth transition. It includes tools, tips and resources offered by the garrison and its partner units to service members, civilians, contractors and their families. With this guide and the assistance of a sponsor, the transition overseas into this community is met with a lot of excitement and little stress. Inside this issue there is information on housing, schools, medical and dental care, and other aspects of life in the Stuttgart military community. An introduction to life on our installations and the surrounding local communities will help give you an idea of everything available in your new home.

The garrison motto is “I’m glad I live here!” There are many local opportunities for leisure time. Stuttgart, the capital of the Baden-Württemberg region, offers many possibilities for adventure, from historical museums and international festivals to world-renowned companies and music performances. Get out and enjoy living in Germany.