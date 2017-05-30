Take advantage of these in-processing and off-duty resources

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Balancing the management of personal affairs and family obligations while settling into a new duty station overseas can be challenging for many service members.

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart follows the U.S. Army Europe, or USAREUR Training Holiday schedule, allowing service members one personal day scheduled each month on a regular duty day. Although garrison services and resources are open on training holidays, it isn’t always enough time when children are involved.

Some units successfully use a Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) or payday activities practice. However, these additional days are scheduled at the command’s discretion, communicated by their individual leadership.

The following are some pre-arrival resources and additional off-duty services the garrison provides to better support all service members in Stuttgart.

It starts with a sponsor

Each service member arriving to Stuttgart should be assigned a sponsor by their unit. As soon as orders are in hand and prior to arrival, the sponsor is responsible for arranging a hotel stay; transportation pickup at the airport to the installation; coordination with Army Post Office to setup a Community Mail Room (CMR) box for forwarding mail, and assisting to connect personnel and families to resources that meet their individual needs. This includes school registration, childcare, housing and vehicle information, as well as where to look for food, groceries and things to do on and off-post after arrival.

Check out the Welcome Guide

In-processing and childcare

In-processing briefings occur on a regular basis. Community members can sign-up at the Central Processing Office in Building 2913 on Panzer Kaserne. Family members may attend in-processing briefings anytime, not just within the first 10 days of arrival, and the service member doesn’t need to be present.

In-processing specialist Marion Bruce stresses the importance for all family members to attend the information briefings for housing, transportation and finance. These briefings impart crucial information family members should know.

During the first 10 days of in-processing, childcare isn’t automatically provided. Childcare is available, space permitting, during the initial half-day. Service members should work with their sponsor and unit before arrival to explore all childcare options and arrange care in advance. Parents in need of childcare during the 10 days of in-processing must contact Parent Central Services. Make an appointment upon arrival to shorten wait times. Parent Central Services, located in Building 2347 on Patch Barracks, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. The last new or re-registration customer is seen at 4 p.m. Walk-ins are seen on a space-available basis. Contact DSN: 430-7480/7488 or civ. 0711-680-7480/7488.

School Registration

The School Liaison Office is the number one resource and point of contact for all youth in Stuttgart, whether parents are interested in on-post schools, homeschooling or off-post information. While parents will need to go in-person to the school to enroll, time can be saved by completing the paperwork first.

Families can get a head-start by completing school registration paperwork prior to enrolling in school. Families will need to provide the following:

Immunization records

Birth certificates for kindergarten and first grade

A copy of the service member’s orders

School records in a sealed envelope (or the school will request directly)

Proof of address

Emergency contact information.

Information can be found directly on the school websites, which are listed on the School Liaison website at https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo.

Youth Centers

Once school is in session, for youth in grades 6-12, “The Hub” Youth Center (Bldg. 2337) on Patch Barracks, and Youth Centers on Robinson Barracks (Bldg. 161) and Panzer Kaserne (Bldg. 3166), offer school-day-out hours from 1-8 p.m. on Patch, and 1-6 p.m. on RB and Panzer. Also on Fridays, the Patch Youth Center is open until 10 p.m. There are a variety of free activities and free classes offered at the youth centers. For more information, visit https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/youth-centers.

Army Community Service (ACS)

Army Community Service, known as ACS, in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne is the one-stop family support center for all service branches in Stuttgart. There are not branch-specific programs within the Stuttgart community aside from individual unit Family Readiness Groups. All programs and services are offered to service members, DOD civilians and their families.

The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) and the New Parent Support Program are available to help coordinate services, classes, support groups, and provide information about local community resources before or after arrival. Contact DSN: 431-3362 or civ. 07031-15-3362, or have the sponsor collect specific information and schedules.

Loan/Lending Closet and Reuse Center

Stuttgart ACS maintains the Loan/Lending Closet for incoming and outgoing personnel for 60-90 day loans of basic kitchen items (pots, pans, cups, dishes, silverware, etc.), small appliances (toaster, coffee pot, microwave; all 220v) and baby items (car seats, high chairs, strollers, pack and plays). No reservation is needed, however, a copy of orders are required to check items out. A phone call before arriving may also prevent frustrations and wait time. Contact DSN: 431-3362 or civ. 07031-15-3362.

Temporary furniture is available through the Furnishings Management Office, Building 2913 on Panzer Kaserne. Contact DSN: 431-2458/2228 or civ. 07031-15-2458/2228.

Open on weekends or after hours

While most stores in Germany are closed on Sundays, the commissary on Patch and Robinson Barracks and the Main Exchange store on Panzer Kaserne are open for business on weekends, including food courts and all Express shoppettes.

The CMR is open 24/7 to check mail, though package pickup and post offices are only available during weekday hours. There are also special Saturday hours during the winter holiday season.

There are 24/7 library book return drop boxes outside of the Patch and Robinson Barracks Libraries. Library e-books can also be accessed through the online MWR Library.

The USO Stuttgart in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne, is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for popcorn, Wi-Fi and community information.

Note: All DSN phone numbers are prefix 314. For civilian numbers, the country code for Germany is +49